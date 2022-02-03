WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a two-year contract extension Thursday.
The five-foot-nine, 199-pound Augustine was scheduled to become a CFL free agent Tuesday.
Augustine, 28, of Welland, Ont., appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, rushing for 285 yards on 40 carries (7.1-yard average).
Augustine has spent the last three seasons with Winnipeg, rushing for 578 yards on 85 carries (6.8-yard average) with a TD in 39 career CFL regular-season games. He has also recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Augustine has helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cup titles (2019, '21).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.