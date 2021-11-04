WINNIPEG - Carson Lambos had a goal and an assist for the Winnipeg Ice in a 4-1 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels in Thursday's lone WHL game.
Connor McClennon, Chase Bertholet and Mikey Milne also scored for Winnipeg (13-1-0-0), which boasts the best record in the league.
Ice goaltender Daniel Hauser stopped 31-of-32 shots for the win.
Blake Stevenson was the lone goalscorer for Red Deer (8-5-1-0).
Red Deer starter Chase Coward made 30 saves in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.
