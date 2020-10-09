WINNIPEG - Paul Stastny feels like he's coming back to the Winnipeg Jets a better hockey player than when he left.
The 34-year-old rejoined the Jets on Friday via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. He previously spent part of the 2017-18 season in Winnipeg, putting up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 games.
Stastny said he's been working on various aspects of his game since his time in Winnipeg.
“You have to kind of constantly adapt to the game. I feel like a better player now than I was 10 years ago," he told reporters on a video call Friday. "Age is only a number sometimes and when your body feels good, your mind feels good, that’s the most important thing.”
The Quebec City native joined Vegas in the summer of 2018, signing a three-year deal with an average annual value of US$6.5 million.
He established himself as a key piece on the Golden Knights' roster, registering 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 71 regular-season appearances last year, and adding three goals and six assists in 18 playoff games.
Heading into the final year of his deal, Stastny said he and his wife had heard rumblings that they could be on the move as Vegas looked to shed salary.
They were hoping that, if a trade was going to happen, it would send them back to Winnipeg.
Though he was only with the Jets for a short time, Stastny said he's looking forward to reuniting with his teammates.
“I had a good bond with a lot of those guys in Winnipeg. I’ve already talked to a bunch of them so I’m excited," he said.
Vegas received defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft in the deal.
Stastny said he realizes the trade was simply a business decision for the Golden Knights.
“Sometimes we’re just pieces or pawns on a chessboard. It is what it is. You can’t get too emotional wherever you are because you never know what could happen," he said.
During his previous stint in Winnipeg, Stastny lined up alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine.
Playing with the pair again would be fun because they're both dynamic on offence, he said
"That suits my game, getting the puck to those guys as quick as I can, trying to create room and space for those guys," he said, noting that he's happy to play with the Jets' other forwards as well.
“Whatever role they put me in, I’m comfortable, whether it’s an offensive role, a defensive role. I just want to win. That’s the most important thing.”
Winnipeg also inked defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to a new two-year, US$2.5-million deal on Friday.
"Staying in Winnipeg was always my No. 1 option so I'm real excited to be able to be a Jet for a couple more years at least," he said.
The 27-year-old played 38 games for Winnipeg last season, notching eight points (one goal, seven assists). He added an assist in four post-season appearances.
Hailing from Strathroy, Ont., Beaulieu was drafted 17th overall by Montreal in the 2011 draft, and spent time with the Canadiens and Sabres before coming to the Jets in a trade with Buffalo in February 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.
