WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve.
Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.
The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets' season-opening game before being sidelined.
Thompson suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.
Winnipeg has added defenceman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.
The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night in Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.
