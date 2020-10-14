WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Nelson Nogier on a two-year, two-way contract.
The deal carries an average annual value of US$725,000 in the NHL.
Nogier, 24, played 58 games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose last season and recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 45 penalty minutes.
The Saskatoon native has appeared in 11 games for the Jets since Winnipeg selected him in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2014 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.
