WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets are welcoming back goaltender Laurent Brossoit — and saying goodbye to ex-captain Blake Wheeler.
Winnipeg signed the 30-year-old Brossoit to a one year, US$1.75 million dollar contract on Saturday, the opening day of NHL free agency.
Brossoit spent three seasons (2018-21) with Winnipeg as Connor Hellebuyck's backup before signing a free-agent contract with the Vegas Golden Knights before the 2021-22 campaign.
The Surrey, B.C. product started the first eight playoff games of the Knights' Stanley Cup drive, before suffering an injury in Game 3 of the second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers.
He was replaced by Adin Hill, who started the remaining 14 games.
The New York Rangers signed Wheeler, Winnipeg's franchise leader in points and games player, to a one-year contract on Saturday.
New York did not disclose the terms of the deal.
The signing came one day after the Jets placed Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy him out.
Wheeler served as Winnipeg's captain for seven years before having the title stripped from him at the start of training camp by new head coach Rick Bowness, who then installed a three-alternate leadership group of Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele.
In 1,118 games over the course of his NHL career, he has 312 goals and 610 assists.
The 36-year-old winger produced 16 goals and 39 assists in 72 games last season.
The Jets also signed goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year contract worth $775,000. He split last season between the Vancouver Canucks and its AHL affiliate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.
