TORONTO - The Toronto Wolfpack have renewed their sponsorship agreement with Air Transat.
The airline deal has been important to the transatlantic rugby league team, given Air Transat has been responsible for getting opposition teams to and from Toronto since the franchise first took the field in 2017.
The new agreement, which covers the Wolfpack's first season in the top-tier Betfred Super League, will see Air Transat continue to fly both Wolfpack and opposition teams.
"We've been committed to the team since 2017, and we will continue to be in 2020," Gilles Ringwald, Air Transat's vice-president, commercial, said in a statement.
Air Transat's logo will feature on the sleeves of the Wolfpack's new 2020 uniform. In previous years, it had been on the front of the jersey. That space is now going to Rugby Strength, a CBD topical cream produced by a wholly owned subsidiary of the rugby league team.
Toronto kicks off its season Feb. 2 at Castleford Tigers. The team's home open is April 18 against Hull FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14 2020.
