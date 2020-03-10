VANCOUVER - British Columbia's provincial health officer says the women's curling world championship in Prince George will go ahead as planned starting Saturday.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province and the Northern Health authority have been working with the event's organizers to limit the risk of coronavirus transmission.
Rinks from Japan, South Korea, China and Italy — all countries grappling with outbreaks of COVID-19 — will participate in the annual tournament at the 6,000-seat CN Centre.
The province conducts a detailed risk assessment for all large events.
That assessment includes examining the number of people coming, where the teams are coming from, where they've been before and the ability of the organizers to put protective measures in place.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says fans should stay home if they're feeling sick, adding that the event will be televised.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.