CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Woodbine Mohawk Park and the Central Ontario Standardbred Association will implement new screening measures for paddock entry as a precaution against COVID-19.
Starting on Thursday, anyone entering the paddock will be subject to questioning by security. Once cleared, people will receive a sticker on their Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario licence upon entry that will excuse them from the screening process for seven days.
After that time, people will again have to undergo the screening process. As a result, horse people are being encouraged to give themselves extra time when travelling to Woodbine Mohawk Park for live racing and qualifiers.
Woodbine Mohawk Park will also limit paddock access to participants, officials and staff. There will be no group tours or non-licensed guests allowed in the paddock until further notice.
The same screening procedure is in place at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.
Standardbred racing is held at Woodbine Mohawk Park while thoroughbred racing goes at Woodbine Racetrack.
Woodbine Entertainment Group said there've been no known cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, at either Woodbine Mohawk Park or Woodbine Racetrack.
Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of those who contract the virus recover. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the general population is low. However, for some, including Canadians aged 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems and those with pre-existing conditions, the illness can be much more severe. Among the Canadians diagnosed with the illness so far, fewer than 15 per cent have required hospitalization.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
