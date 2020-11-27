Paralympian and world champion Maude Jacques has announced her retirement from the Canadian women’s wheelchair basketball team.
Jacques first cracked the national team lineup and helped Canada capture a gold medal on home soil at the 2014 IWBF Women’s World Championship in Toronto.
She also represented Canada at the London Paralympic Games, and helped her team earn a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sherbrooke, Que. native competed at the inaugural IWBF under-25 Women’s World Championship, which was held in St. Catharines, Ont. She was an all-star at the 2015 edition of the tournament in Beijing.
“Sometimes tough decisions have to be made, and I knew retiring would never be easy because basketball has been a part of my identity for so long," Jacques said in a release. "But I leave the team with my head held high and I am proud of everything that I have accomplished. I wish Team Canada the best for Tokyo 2021.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.
