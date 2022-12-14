MONTREAL - The laughter, singing and chanting briefly stopped on Wednesday in Montreal's Little Maghreb district as France took an early lead against Morocco less than five minutes after kickoff in the World Cup semifinal.
But the atmosphere at Café Sable d'Or quickly came back to life as fans of Morocco — the first Arab or African country to make it this far in the history of the tournament — realized there was plenty of game left to play.
“They are winning but we can still come back," said Mohamed Reffi. "The players are a bit more stressed but we still have a chance."
As the second half started, France was up 1-0 — and Moroccan fans remained hopeful.
"I'm so stressed" said Bouchra Dehak, who was born in Morocco.
"The pressure is on. But we can still make it and win. It’s the hope of all Moroccans."
At Café Sable d'Or — usually frequented almost exclusively by men — young kids and women sat around its small tables, eagerly watching the match.
Before the game, Ilyass JJ, 32, said he and other fans were feeling a mix of anxiety, nervousness and euphoria.
"I feel euphoric like all other Moroccans, North Africans, Africans and Arabs. We are so happy that Morocco made it to the semifinals. We are so proud of the Atlas Lions," JJ said, referring to the Moroccan team's nickname.
"Today, here, we are gathering all Arabs, Canadians and Montrealers. We are here to support the underdog that ended up being lions."
Sara Deis, 26, originally from Tunisia, said that the Moroccan team deserves to win.
"It will be crazy if they win. It will really be something special here especially against France. They will be beating their colonizers," Deis said in reference to the colonial history behind the match — Morocco was under French rule for 44 years before gaining independence in 1956.
Wednesday's game will decide who will face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar.
Meanwhile in Toronto, dozens of Morocco fans lined up to watch the game at Real Sports bar. Fans donned Moroccan flags, jerseys and hats, and they chanted the North African country’s national anthem and even painted their nails red and green.
Asmaa Boufrari, 28, of Mississauga, Ont., was one of dozens that lined up at the Toronto sports bar ahead of the 2 p.m. match. “We’re very proud of Morocco, obviously, for making it to this point,” said Boufrari, who lived in Morocco until she was 20.
“We reached this point, it doesn’t matter if we lose or win, at least we tried.”
Fabian Bakani was one of the few fans at Real Sports supporting France.
“I’m French and I love the game; the team plays very well,” said Bakani, 26, who is in Canada on a work permit.
He said he has been looking forward to this point in the World Cup for some time and the chance to celebrate his country with friends.
“It’s a very very big game today,” said Bakani, who was predicting that France would win.
“I love the game.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.
— With files from Jessica Smith in Toronto.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
