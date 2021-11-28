LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - A World Cup men's super-G race was cancelled Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta.
It was the second race called off because of too much snow. Friday's downhill was also cancelled.
Matthias Mayer of Austria won Saturday's downhill at the ski resort west of Calgary in Banff National Park.
The cancelled downhill in Canada has been added to the program for the next World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colo., starting Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.
