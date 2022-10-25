MILTON, Ont. - Ontario-bred Bulldog Hanover, who set a world-record mile earlier this year, drew the No, 6 spot for the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night.
Bulldog Hanover will be driven by Dexter Dunn and attempt to secure trainer Jack Darling his first-ever Breeders Crown victory.
The four-year-old Bulldog Hanover won the US$500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a global-best time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands.
The Open Pace will be the marquee event of the $6.7 million Breeders Crown, which goes this weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont.
The Breeders Crown is harness racing’s richest and most prestigious year-end divisional championship series.
Bulldog Hanover will come into Saturday's race off a rare defeat, upset by Allywag Hanover in the Allerage at The Red Mile on Oct. 29.
Allywag drew the No. 3 spot for the 11-horse Open Pace.
The Open Pace draw was one of three held Tuesday night at Country Heritage Park, the others being the US$600,000 Colt Pace and US$600,000 Open Trot.
Pebble Beach, which captured the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup in June at Mohawk Park, has the No. 5 spot for the three-year-old Colt Pace. Pebble Beach is 4-0 at Mohawk Park this season.
Defending champion Ecurie D DK drew the No. 5 hole in the Open Trot.
The other nine race draws had been held earlier.
The four two-year-old events (two-year-old colt pace, two-year-old colt trot, two-year-old filly pace and two-year-old filly trot) will be run Friday night.
The remaining eight races will be held Saturday night.
Woodbine last hosted all 12 events in 2019.
Woodbine Entertainment has hosted more Breeders Crown events (152) than any other venue at their tracks of Woodbine, Mohawk and Greenwood.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
