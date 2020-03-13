COLORADO SPRING, Colo. - The world under-18 men's hockey championship has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The event was scheduled for April 16-26 in Plymouth and Ann Arbor, Mich.
Canada was one of 10 countries scheduled to compete in the event. Most of the Canadian players are usually from teams already eliminated in the Canadian Hockey League playoffs.
It was the second cancellation of a hockey world championship in the past week. The International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the world women's championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, on Saturday.
The men's world championship in Switzerland in May remains on the schedule for now.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.
