A big part of the Lakehead Thunderwolves’ turnaround men’s season — which has seen them miss the playoffs last year to vying for the OUA West division men’s hockey title this winter — has been overall scoring.
Heading into Friday’s action, the Thunderwolves lead the conference in goals scored with 86. Improved output from sophomore forward Spencer Blackwell cannot be overlooked.
The Erin, Ont., native scored three goals in 2021-22. He’s up to a team-leading 10 so far as the Thunderwolves host the Western Mustangs tonight at Fort William Gardens.
“Definitely feel a lot more comfortable this year,” Blackwell said after practice on Thursday. “Things are starting to click this year. Got a good group of guys I’m playing with. Griffen Fox is one guy I played with last year. This year I think we’re starting to connect a lot more together, and I think we’re doing better things on the ice.”
Fox has 23 points on the campaign, with seven goals and 16 helpers, good for 16th overall in league scoring. Blackwell, with 21 points, is not far behind at 17th.
Lakehead, meanwhile, has been the hottest team in the division. Their record of 8-1-1 stretch has them tied for first place. The top two teams get first-round byes. Last year’s playoff situation was a different story.
“Last year was a bit of a heartbreaker, you could say,” Blackwell recalled. “We watched York versus Ryerson, I think we needed Ryerson to win. . . . It was a last minute kind of thing. That kind of sucked. Coming into this year we got some new guys who are definitely helping out. We’re clicking. It started in Wisconsin (an exhibition 3-2 overtime win in Badger territory on Oct. 2). We realized we have a good program here and a good team. We drew a lot of confidence from there.”
The team has scoring and good goaltending. What else is there?
“Depth. Everyone on each line can score a goal,” said Blackwell, will turn 23 next month. “Everyone’s clicking. We have a lot of depth. We trust everyone that goes out there. It’s great.”
Vision, speed, relentless pretty much describes Blackwell’s scouting report.
The five-foot-10, 190-pound Blackwell been a point-a-game player his whole career. With the Truro Bearcats of the MJAHL, he had 26 goals, 40 assists, 66 points and 140 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 season.
But the previous year it was totally different. Blackwell notched just two assists in 43 QMJHL games with the Quebec Remparts.
“It was a tough year, actually. Played under Patrick Roy. Pretty intimidating guy,” said Blackwell. “Nothing to blame towards anyone. After that year I got a lot of confidence. Came back, didn’t make the team, and I think that improved my confidence even more. Wherever I was going I was going to make an impact.
“That was a huge learning curve for me,” he added. “I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for that season. I always take the positive out of the negative. There was a lot of positive that came from playing in Quebec.”
Lakehead head coach Andrew Wilkins has liked Blackwell’s game from the get-go.
“Spencer’s two seasons have been really good. He’s a player who brings it every night,” Wilkins said.
“Really strong skater and he’s tenacious on the puck. Has the ability to play in all situations at a high level. He’s had some standout games. He’s been really good for us.”
There are four regular season games left for Lakehead. Just the one game this weekend tonight, then a road trip followed by a makeup game at home versus the Windsor Lancers on Feb. 9
“Reality is our division is so tight. We need to get points every weekend,” said Wilkins.
“There’s a possibility we can get that first-round bye. Honestly, we’re just really focusing on playing our game, trying to get better here, and seeing what happens.”
The Lancers, who have two games in hand, are currently tied with Lakehead in the standings. Toronto Metro are the leaders.
“We saw them at Christmas. They have a strong team,” Wilkins said of Windsor. “They’ve been at the top of the standings for the majority of the season. “It would be nice if we were playing for the top of the division. At the same time we just want to focus on playing the right way and continuing to get better every day.”
Things on and off the ice have changed for the better, Blackwell admitted.
“It’s great. A lot of people outside of Thunder Bay,” he said. “We’re all here for the same reason. It’s a tight knit group. It’s a good group of guys. It’s always laughter and fun when you walk in the room.”
