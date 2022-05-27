The St. Ignatius Falcons put an exclamation point on their immaculate high school boys soccer season with a convincing 5-0 win the St. Patrick Saints at Fort William Stadium.
The Falcons went 5-0 in regular season play, added two wins in the playoffs recording seven shutouts in all. There’ll be tougher opponents to be sure in London, Ont., in the OFSAA championships in early June.
“We preach defence. Zero in the back, it’s hard to beat a team that doesn’t get scored on,” said Falcons head coach Frank Ianni. “You can talk all you want about all the goals in the back of the other team’s net. If you don’t let them in you become a very difficult team to play against. As time goes on over two halves you become more difficult to beat. . . . Everybody bought in to our defence and our team shape. We made it really tough for teams to create any chances against us. Proud of that. I’m not sure we’ve ever done that before. That’s pretty special.”
Erik Aegard and Austin McFall shared the latest blank sheet for the Falcons. McFall took over for Aegard in the 65th minute.
By then, the game was already decided as St. Ignatius did all their scoring in the first half.
Matteo Iossa converted a goal mouth pass from Francesco Scopacasa in the eighth minute. Zach Biniaris sent a diagonal pass to Leevi Swearengen, who scored from the 15 yards out five minutes later.
Rob Hathazi made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, picking up the loose change in Saint’s crease after a free kick. Scopacasa added the last two, in the 38th minute on a breakaway and registering final tally in injury time.
Cooper Yesno played in net for St. Pats in the first half and Jacob Domete shut the door in the second half.
“It’s my last year so it means a lot,” said Scopacasa. “To be with a great group of guys here, it’s nice. “I was so happy to be able to play. I was only able to play my grade nine year. It was nice to be able to finally play a year.”
“There was definitely a bit of nerves at the beginning of the game,” he added.
The Falcons have dominated the local soccer scene for the last quarter century. They won in 2018 and 2019 and in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped two years of competition. Since 1998 Hammarskjold has won twice while St. Ignatius has 20 titles in that time. Ianni was a player in 1998, coming back to coach in 2002.
“We always say that tradition is a big part of winning. You keep things going year after year,” said Ianni. “There’s things that work. The new players, the new faces that come in, they buy into systems or any other tradition you’ve put in place. Over time, over the years, it just strengthens your program. Tradition does play a part for sure. We’re really proud of these guys.”
The next challenge is a tougher field at OFSAA.
“Anytime you leave Thunder Bay you’re going to play against other teams that have won championships the same that way we have,” said Ianni. “You’re playing against good teams. You never know what you’re going to run up against. You could run up against teams with a lot of seniors, or teams that have a lot of club players like we do. You never know what you’re going to get except that you’re up against quality opponents. We’re up to the challenge.”
St. Pats, looking for its first title since 1997, will have to reload next spring in an attempt to figure out a way to unseat the kings.
“Full credit to St. Ignatius. They played a heck of a game,” said St. Pats head coach Dillon Verardo. “Unbelievable season, so full credit, good luck to them in OFSAA. I’m very proud of my guys and they way they played the whole season.”
Thursday was not a lost day for the Saints soccer program. In the girls final, Emma Cutting scoring in the 87th minute as St. Patrick defeated St. Ignatius 1-0 in the thrilling contest.
Saints keeper Karina Metz had made a huge stop on Georgia Ruberto in the 72nd minute to keep the scoreless.
Metz registered the shut out. Taylor Syrek was in net for St. Ignatius.
The Saints have their own string of city titles in this division, adding Thursday’s crown to the 2018 and 2019 trophies won. St. Patrick will represent the region at the OFSAA tournament in southern Ontario starting June 2.
