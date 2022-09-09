The Thunder Bay North Stars will begin their 2022-23 season with a new captain, a new no. 1 goaltender and a renewed commitment to excellence.
Top team point-getter, league top defensive forward and captain Hunter Foreshew, who scored 53 points in 41 games, and goaltending stalwart Jordan Smith join notable departures Lou Vesperini, Kyler Belluz and Pier-Luc Bellard.
Despite the loss, sixth-year head coach Rob DeGagne is excited to see the new season unfold.
“It’s good, it’s exciting, it’s a fun time to be in the game that’s for sure,” said DeGagne. “We have lots to prove but we’re going to be a better team. We’re a year older. We had a lot of young guys last year. A lot of guys who were good, young guys have to fill the shoes of the Foreshews and Vesperinis, the guys that are left.”
Injuries are already on the scene. Defencemen Zack Davis (shoulder) is out until November and William Demkiw (knee surgery) is also on the shelf. Forward Mason Wesley (leg) is week-to-week.
Drew Caddo, Dylan Bertrand, Carter Anton, Drew Meloche and Matthew Halushak are expected to guard the fort until Davis and Demkiw heal up.
Connor Lemieux, who went 8-3-1 with a 3.60 goals-against average last season, is the front runner for the starting goaltenders job.
“Hopefully Connor can come in and take that number one spot for us,” said DeGagne. “He had an injury at the end of last year. He seems to be all healthy. He did a lot of skating this summer. He’s looked good in camp so far. It’s just a matter of finding that great backup for him.”
After sweeping Wisconsin in round one of the playoffs, Thunder Bay was swept by crosstown rivals Kam River.
“Honestly, the last 10 games of the season were the most enjoyable time I ever coached,” DeGagne recalled. “I got more out of those kids than I anticipated. They bought in, they’re a good group of guys, and beauty of it is, we got most of those guys back. I thought we played well in the playoffs. Arguably we could have won a few of those games. A bounce here, a bounce there we win a few . . . other than the first game we played against the Walleye I think we probably played with them or outplayed them, truthfully.”
The SIJHL’s hottest rivalry is alive and well. A total of 4,000 fans descended on Fort William Gardens for Games 3 and 4 of last year’s semi-finals, and Norwest Arena was packed to the gills for the f
“The rivalry just keeps on growing. It’s good. That’s what you want. The sting (of the playoffs). . . . I don’t have any regrets of what happened. It was phenomenal hockey,” said DeGagne.
Mid-season acquisition Edison Weeks looks to be a force offensively this season. The Wainwright, Alta., native notched 26 points in 20 regular season games.
“I’m expecting much more than last year,” said Weeks.
“It was my rookie year, still trying to figure it out kind of thing. As long as we’re winning games I don’t really care. We have a lot of offense this year.”
Weeks was acquired from the Weyburn Red Wings in the Saskatchewan league. A fractured ankle curtailed his playing time and productivity while there. A little time to heal and a change of venue recharged him.
“(DeGagne gave me a good opportunity. I like the vibe, the jingle the guys had out here, it was great,” said Weeks, 19.
“There’s a lot of really good kids here. It’s great when you come in and there’s a lot of young guys that have a lot of skill. Some draft picks that are really showing themselves. A lot of really good local products, it’s good to see especially for a Junior A hockey team. Those local kids really help to strengthen it out.”
Returning forwards Dimitri Trahiotis, Anthony Kuzenko, Nolan Desjardins, Hayden Cattani, Dylan Winsor, Bradley Moore are joined by local rookies Easton Glousher, E.J. Paddington, Magnus Pearson and Carter Anton.
The North Stars biggest acquisition in franchise history will never see a shift.
“Yeah, got a new bus. We’re excited about it,” said DeGagne. “It’s nice to have your own seats, you can do what you want to it with your (Internet), televisions, so on and so forth. It’s another tool to recruit with. You have to have a first class program and I think we do. We have a great rink to play out of, a great dressing room, a bus. We’re all set.”
DeGagne is looking forward to a full season, free of more COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re excited to get our fans back in the building. We look to build on last year. There’s some private boxes, there’s some exciting things on the business side of it. The new bus, the investments the Kellaway’s have made. It’s fantastic,” he said. “As a coach, I’ve done this for 30 years, and I don’t think if I’ve ever been as excited or proud of a group as I was at the end of last year. Win or lose. I’m really excited about this season, for sure.”
The North Stars’ first scheduled preseason game is Sept. 17 against the Fighting Walleye at Norwest Arena. They’ll host Kam River the following day.
