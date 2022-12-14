Max Roby scored the winning goal at 16:57 of the third period as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs extended their Superior International Junior Hockey League win streak to three games with a 5-3 victory over the Thunder Bay North Stars at Fort William Gardens on Tuesday night.
Dryden goaltender Eric Clark picked up the win in relief, stopping all 31 shots he faced over the final 32:53 of the game. Zac McDonald had started but left the game after Thunder Bay had tied it up at 3-3 in the second period.
The Ice Dogs (14-7-0) jump ahead of the Sioux Lookout Bombers and Red Lake Miners for second in the standings. The North Stars (11-7-3) have lost three of their past four games
Both clubs play again tonight with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
Dryden’s Kaden Bandura and Noah Broughton of the North Stars traded goals in the first half of the opening period before Ben Hackl netted his sixth of the season at 15:04.
Evan Lachimea, a North Stars affiliate call-up, knotted up the game 3:07 into the second period. Landon Stromme replied for the visitors just 43 seconds later. Edison Weeks earned his 14th of the season, beating McDonald on a shorthanded opportunity.
The Stars couldn’t get to Clark the rest of the way. Stromme iced the game with an empty net goal less than three minutes after Roby’s heroics.
Keenan Marks was saddled with the loss in the Thunder Bay net. He stopped 43 of 47 shots.
In other SIJHL news, the league announced tonight’s game in Spooner, Wis., between the Fort Frances Lakers and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks will be postponed due to the impending snowstorm in the region. The slate of games until the weekend are the final dates in the regular season before the Christmas break running until Jan. 5.
Last week, the SIJHL announced its award winners for November. Jordan Lamoureux (Red Lake) was named forward of the month, Nolan Palmer (Sioux Lookout) was defenceman of the month, Eric Vanska (Kam River) took home goaltending honours and Aiden Corbett (Red Lake) was November’s top rookie.
