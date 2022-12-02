A Canadian junior A hockey regular season can run from anywhere between 40 to 60 games so sometimes a weekend series here or there falls through the cracks as far as media attention goes.
This weekend at Fort William Gardens will not be the case.
There’s heightened hype surrounding Superior International Junior Hockey League rivals, the Kam River Fighting Walleye and the Thunder Bay North Stars, when they lace up the skates tonight and Saturday in a two-game series that’s arguably more crucial to the North Stars.
Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
Despite a 6-4 loss in Sioux Lookout on Wednesday, the North Stars (10-5-2) have just two regulation losses in their last 12 games after a slow start. Thunder Bay’s point total of 22 is good enough for fourth in the seven-team standings, but the Stars have only played 17 games. League-leading Kam River (17-5-1) has 23 games in the books and the second-place Red Lake Miners have already played 24 times.
By bagging three or four points this weekend, Thunder Bay will not only gain ground, but can also show it is a serious contender against a Walleye club that’s looking like the team to beat so far.
Even while dealing with some off-ice drama, the 13th nationally-ranked Walleye haven’t missed a beat from last season. They are 7-2-0 in their last nine and own a 2-0 head-to-head series edge over the North Stars (sweeping a home-and-home, Sept. 30-Oct. 1). Thunder Bay and Kam River will face each other a total of nine times this season.
The Fighting Walleye have split their first two games under new head coach Geoff Walker. Walker was hired on Nov. 15 as a replacement for Matt Valley, who was surprisingly let go last month due Kam River’s “need for a full-time coach.” Walker helped the Miners program grow, culminating with an SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup win last spring at the expense of the Walleye.
Kam River is tied for most goals scored overall (86 with Red Lake). However, they are the most penalized team in the league and sport the lowest power play success percentage (13.2 per cent). The North Stars boast the SIJHL’s second-best penalty kill (86 per cent) and power play (22.7 percent). It sounds cliché, but special teams could play a major role this weekend.
Goaltending looks to be even. Jack Orchard (2.79 goals-against average) and Eric Vanska (2.89) of the Walleye are the deeper tandem. North Stars sophomore netminder Keegan Marks has won all four of his starts with a 1.96 GAA. Conner Lemieux, the older of the two, has struggled in his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 81 combined shots.
Best record or not, the Walleye continued to reshape its roster this week ahead of the first roster deadline. On Wednesday, they acquired veteran forward Kobe Braham for a player development fee and on Thursday forward Riley Borody and defencemen Josh Morton and Josh Pufahl were added in three separate cash exchanges.
To make room, forward Ryland Semaniuk was sent to Red Lake for future considerations. Semaniuk scored three goals in seven appearances for Kam River.
Regardless how it all plays out this weekend, the Stars-Walleye rivalry is a shot in the arm the SIJHL needs. Both teams have been the promoting these games by making public appearances and handing out tickets to Saturday’s contest. North Stars officials are hoping for 2,000 fans in the Gardens stands.
Sometimes the promotional work seem to part of a big game of one-upmanship — and that’s a wonderful thing. There should be a healthy dislike between the teams. Throughout the history of the SIJHL, we’ve seen cross-city heat between the Fort William North Stars and K&A Golden Hawks/Thunder Bay Bearcats and earlier between the Golden Hawks, North Stars and KC Bulldogs.
From 2010 to 2020, the North Stars had been the only junior A team in town, making them comfortable to a degree. A new competitor in the Thunder Bay district has forced them to pick up the pace.
We’ll see if the Stars can keep up starting tonight.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit the show’s homepage at www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
