The Thunder Bay North Stars have overcome a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the Superior International Junior Hockey League final in an impressive display.
Nikolas Campbell scored at 14:31 of the second overtime period and Keenan Marks made 56 saves — including stopping a pair of penalty shots — as the North Stars defeated the Dryden GM Ice Dogs 3-2 on Thursday night at Dryden Memorial Arena in Game 7 of their semifinal series.
The North Stars capped off three-straight wins in three consecutive nights against Dryden. Down three games to one, the Stars got things started with a 3-2 win Tuesday at Dryden, followed by a 5-2 triumph at Fort William Gardens on Wednesday.
Thunder Bay, ranked fourth in the regular season standings, will now face the top-ranked Kam River Fighting Walleye in Bill Salonen Cup SIJHL championship.
It will be a battle of clubs from the Thunder Bay district.
Game 1 will be Sunday at Norwest Arena. The date for Game 2 will be announced. Games 3 and 4 will be played at the Gardens.
The Fighting Walleye, who have been off since April 15 when they eliminated the Wisconsin Lumberjacks in five games in the other semifinal were 7-1-0 against the North Stars during the regular season. Kam River, which finished its second full season in the SIJHL, is looking for the program’s first playoff crown. The Walleye fell in last year’s final to the Red Lake Miners.
On the line is the Salonen Cup title along with a berth to the Centennial Cup junior A hockey tournament in Portage La Prairie, Man., May 11-21.
Dryden’s Max Rath and Thunder Bay’s Jamie Fuchs traded goals in the first period of Game 7 on Thursday. After a scoreless second period, Edison Weeks gave the visitors a 2-1 lead. The advantage was short-lived as Max Roby tied the game at 11:35 of the third period.
The Ice Dogs fired 27 shots on Marks in nearly 35 minutes of sudden death overtime. One of Marks' penalty-shot stops occurred in the second OT. Dryden goaltender Eric Clark made 53 saves in the marathon game.
Campbell’s 11th goal of the playoffs broke the hearts of the Dryden crowd. The 20-year-old Campbell, who started his junior hockey career with the North Stars only to return mid-season, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 playoff games.
Sam Skillestad added two assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.