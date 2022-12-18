The Christmas season wasn’t all that giving to the Thunder Bay North Stars.
After this weekend’s home games against the Wisconsin Lumberjacks were postponed due to the snowstorm across the region, the North Stars are left sitting in fifth place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League standings at 11-8-3.
On top of that, they carry a yule log of losing four of their last five.
Still, the team is upbeat, says assistant coach Robbie DeGagne.
“We’re excited. I think we’ve got a really talented team,” said the younger DeGagne, who took over from his dad, Rob, out with an illness during this past week’s two-game series sweep at the hands of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs. “We’ve got a lot of character in the room, and we’ve got a lot of grit and toughness. We’re excited for the second half. Especially with some of those injuries coming back, those are big time players. Demkiw and Davis, they’re going to be big parts of our team. Fuchs too, for sure. Having Mason Wesley back definitely helps. He’s a big spark plug in the lineup.”
Wesley, a five-foot-11, 205-pound forward/defenceman, recorded 78 penalty minutes last season.
“He can play forward, he can play defence. He’s a great asset to have. Guys play a little bit bigger when he’s out there,” said DeGagne.
Zack Davis weighs in at 265 pounds and stands tall at six-foot-five. Demkiw plays forward and defence. Jamie Fuchs has nine points in eight games. Fuchs, along with Jake Parker (who has scored 11 points in 10 games), and Colby Feist (12 points in 10 games) have been welcomed additions.
“We’ve had a decent start to the season. I don’t think there’s anything we’d go back and change. We’ve brought in some good players,” said DeGagne.
Goaltending has been a strong point all season. Conner Lemieux is 6-4-2 with a 3.07 goals against and .917 save percentage. Keenan Marks is 5-1-1/2.16/.942 — 35 minutes shy from qualifying as the goals-against average and save percentage leader in the SIJHL.
“Marks is a gamer,” said Stars goalie coach Mike Evanyk. “He came from the Kings organization. He’s used to playing in pressure situations. The Kings build you towards junior.”
Added DeGagne: “We’re happy to have that tandem. In a lot of ways they push each other.”
The Stars have played just 22 of their 54-game schedule so far, fewest in the league.
Edison Weeks leads the team in scoring with 24 points.
“I have to be a part of the offence all over the ice whether it’s powerplay, penalty kill or even strength. They want me to produce. I think I’ve got two or three shorthanded goals,” said Weeks, a native of Wainwright, Alta.
Dylan Winsor, who is roommates with Weeks, has 22 points and Noah Broughton is third at 17.
“He’s finally back. That’s some pretty big news literally and figuratively,” Weeks said Winsor. “We got Will Demkiw, he’s coming back as well. We got Mason, that was a big help. Fuchs is coming back from injury. With guys coming back there’s a lot of excitement for sure coming into the second half. We’ve got business to take care of.”
The Stars are plus-12 on the year.
“There were a lot of positives in our first half of the season. Guys were still getting it done, night in and night out,” said Weeks, who has 14 goals on the campaign. “Sometimes you lose a game 3-2, you lose a game 2-1, you lose a game in overtime. It just sucks and it happens. That’s hockey.”
Team captain Matt Halushak has six goals and six helpers from his defence position.
“We’re definitely going to be better come the new year. The last two games (against Dryden), they were tough games,” said Halushak. “We just didn’t show up to play the full 60. We had spurts but we have to play for a full 60. Consistency is always key. At times we’re not as consistent as we’d like to be. Coming the new year I think we’ll be a little more consistent. Guys coming in from injury, we’ll be better.”
Halushak will cede his biggest-of-the-North Stars crown to Davis, when Davis laces them up in the new year.
“He’s a big boy. He’ll definitely help us in the back end with his physicality, putting fear into some guys because he’s so big,” said Halushak.
Thunder Bay’s powerplay has sputtered of late: 2-for-41 since week 8, when they led the league at 25.9 per cent powerplay efficiency. It’s now 17.2 per cent — a tick above league average at 16.8 per cent.
They have 32 games in 73 days, beginning Jan. 5 against the Red Lake Miners and ending March 18 against that same team.
“The past couple of weeks have been big. We get to see what we’ve got — the character we’ve got in the room. It’s a challenge. We’re starting to get on the right track for sure,” said DeGagne.
LAKERS MAKE CHANGE: The Fort Frances Lakes fired general manager and head coach Paul MacLean earlier this week. Assistant coach Tyler Miller will be the club’s interim coach. MacLean, in his first year with the Lakers, led Fort Frances to a 5-19-0 record, last in the SIJHL. Miller, 34, is a Fort Frances native who played for the Thunder Bay Bearcats and College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
ALMOST WIPED OUT: Two of the three weekend series were postponed due to the snowstorm. In addition to the Wisconsin-Thunder Bay set at the Gardens, the Kam River Fighting Walleye’s three head-to-head contests versus the Red Lake Miners were also held due to unsafe travel concerns. However, the Sioux Lookout Bombers managed to travel to Dryden and played the Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday. Dryden won 3-0 on Friday and lost 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to close out the schedule before the Christmas break.
