It will be destination northwest for the Westgate Tigers high school senior boys volleyball team this weekend.
Sioux Lookout’s Sioux North Warriors won the NorWossa AA championship on Tuesday, edging out the Fort Frances Muskies in four sets, 24-26, 25-33, 25-14, 25-22.
The Tigers, who beat Hammarskjold in last week’s Thunder Bay final, will visit Sioux Lookout for the regional final starting Friday. The winner advances to the OFSAA in Huntsville, Ont., later this month.
Meanwhile, the Hammarskjold senior girls basketball team will host the Dryden Eagles in a best-of-three regional championship this weekend for a trip to OFSAA on the line.
Dryden defeated the Beaver Brae Broncos of Kenora 59-20 in a lopsided NorWossa final on Tuesday.
Hammarskjold had defeated the defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons in the Thunder Bay gold medal game on Nov. 10 by a score of 63-57.
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay senior football champion St. Patrick Saints will learn who they will face in the OFSAA Central Bowl today. The Region of Peel district championship between Lorne Park Secondary and St. Roch will be played on Wednesday afternoon.
The Central Bowl is one of nine bowl games running from Nov. 28-30 in Guelph, Ont.
St. Patrick unseated St. Ignatius 32-20 in the city final on Nov. 5.
