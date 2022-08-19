If there’s one thing Michael O’Connor simply can’t get enough of it’s chasing the next big goal as a competitive endurance athlete.
It’s something he refuses shake off — you’ll have to tear him away from it kicking and scootering, er, screaming.
Michael’s wife, Janet, and their two sons have seen it all firsthand. The 57-year-old Thunder Bay man, who is a travelling sculptor by trade, has carried all sorts of race gear through the porch of the family house on Loch Lomond Road over the years. First it was a road bike, then a cycle cross, followed by a mountain bike.
Now O’Connor has gotten craftier: Enter a pogo stick and a kick scooter.
“I don’t own a camp,” he admits. “These are my play things.”
On Tuesday (the date of his latest birthday), O’Connor secured a spot in the Guinness Book of Records. He ate up one mile on his kick scooter in a time of four minutes and 45.19 seconds at Fort William Stadium’s Legion Track to unofficially set the record. The old record was 6:15.81 established in Spain in 2020.
To achieve the utmost accuracy, Guinness required two experienced timers, proper video-recording equipment and three sworn witnesses. Fresh Air Thunder Bay manager Al Cranston and veteran timer Elaine Fairhurst played a big part in helping O’Connor get the job done.
Believe or not, but the scooter record game is nothing to swerve at. Guinness rules state a kick scooter must only have eight-inch wheels, it must be commercially available and it must not be altered in any way. In larger cities, scootering is an accepted form of transportation. But give O’Connor a sniff and he’ll take it up a notch or five.
Two years ago, O’Connor was working in the United States on a sculpture contract at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a veteran of 20 ultra-marathons and countless cycling and running races, O’Connor faced nothing but cancelled events and isolation began to set in. To avoid the high cost of taxis and Ubers, O’Connor found a new platform.
“I train to race. If there’s not a race, I just get lazy,” he said. “Scootering got me back into it.”
Soon the regular commutes around the various U.S. cities became recreation rides. O’Connor then started to look up places to race and set records. He has already placed three other applications to Guinness for other records.
O’Connor attempted the 100-metre record on Tuesday, but it was out of his reach. He plans to enter a 10K or 5K race around North America.
“I applied for a half marathon on a pogo stick, but I don’t know,” O’Connor said. “I did one mile from my house and had to stop. It’s hard. It’s a workout.”
O’Connor is truly one of the colourful characters of Thunder Bay’s running community. During the 2009 Firefighters 10 Mile Road Race, he completed the course in a full Vikings costume — complete with wig, horns and shield.
Before chatting with O’Connor on the phone on Thursday night, he put it best in an email to me earlier in the week: “(I’m) proving that you’re never too old to reach goals and set absurd new ones.”
Well put, sir. Now scoot.
