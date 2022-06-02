The Thunder Bay high school soccer season has reached its climax, with honours shared between crosstown rivals, the St. Patrick Saints and the St. Ignatius Falcons.
On the girls side, a strike from Emma Cutting in extra time was just enough to give the Saints a hard fought 1-0 victory last week.
However, roles were reversed in the boys final as the Falcons came out on top 5-0 with a Francesco Scopacasa brace leading the way for the victors, who have a soccer dynasty in that division.
The Saints girls and Falcons boys open play at their respective OFSAA tournaments in London, Ont., today. St. Ignatius will play two of its four pool games this afternoon against Holy Names (12 p.m.) and Holy Cross Catholic (3 p.m.). The Falcons will then meet St. Charles College and Stratford District on Friday. The top two records from each of the four pools will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday evening.
The semifinals and final are set for Saturday.
Meanwhile in the girls draw, the Saints open this morning versus St. Martin Catholic and follow up with an afternoon date against Regiopolis-Notre Dame. On Friday, they’ll wrap up pool play with games opposite Sandwich Secondary and Holy Trinity.
Congratulations go out to St. Ignatius and Thunder Bay Chill youth player, Mia Bosch, who will be attending Shattuck-St. Mary’s soccer school of excellence this fall for Grades 11 and 12. Bosch recently scored a total of five times as the Thunder Bay Chill under-17 girls went 4-0 in their opening slate of games in the Winnipeg youth league.
Other highlights included Nathan Miller scoring four times for r the Chill under-13 boys and Claudia Galle also hitting the back of the net four times for the under-13 girls.
The much-awaited return to home USL League Two action for the Thunder Bay Chill men’s team as they host their old nemesis, the Des Moines Menace.
After picking up four of a possible six points against FC Manitoba in Winnipeg last weekend, the Chill get to play in front of their fans on Tbaytel Field at Chapples Park TBaytel on Friday.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Staying in Thunder Bay, the local men’s and women’s outdoor soccer leagues have started. Superior Rush kicked off the season by edging Gladiators 2-1 thanks to efforts from Joshua Philip and Matteo Veneruzzo.
A Marcus Miceli hat trick led the PA Big Dogs to a 5-2 win over Dynasty FC. Devon Hoier scored twice to lead Mars FC to a 3-1 result over Roma Bakery.
Keeper Dudley Rangers posted a clean sheet against Westfort Wanderers 2-0. Rangers’ teammates, Mike Goegan and Caleb Stefanato, both found the scoresheet.
In Division 3 action, two goals from Anto Stany helped FC Kerala edge FC Melizana 3-2, while the Passalona Knights defeated Eagles 3-1. Croatia shutout the FC Tuggers 2-0 and a lone Aaron Camfron strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Revenants over Free Agents.
There was just one game on the women’s side as Impact defeated Advanced 1 3-1 in first division play. Ashlee Cooke, Megan Graca and Kaitlyn Quarrell each scored for Impact.
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Liverpool’s quest for the quadruple came up short as Manchester City came from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and thus pip the Reds to the Premier league title.
Liverpool also fell 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but did defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup to add to their already full trophy case.
Elsewhere in European leagues, Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalty kicks to claim the Europa crown and AC Milan won their first Italian Serie A title since 2011.
On the women’s side French side Lyon defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League final.
In the United States, a deal has been struck granting equal pay for the women and men national team players.
The Canadian senior men, who preparing for their appearance at the World Cup later this year in Qatar, will host Panama in Vancouver on Sunday in a friendly.
