Contrary to the hopes and dreams of vegetable growers everywhere, one of the fastest growing sports world-wide does not involve striking a fresh gherkin with a paddle.
The sport of pickleball has now made its way to Northwestern Ontario and the competition is flourishing on gymnasium floors throughout the city and at the Moose Hall.
Originating in 1965, pickleball was the brain child of two fathers in Washington State who couldn’t find a shuttlecock to allow their bored children to play badminton on a summer afternoon. They encouraged their children to “invent” their own sport to accommodate a small space. With ping pong paddles and a plastic ball, the badminton net was lowered to hip level and a new tennis-like game was born.
Depending on your sense of whimsy, the name of the game stems from the family member who declared that the object of the game was to get your opponent “into a pickle” or, alternatively, to honour their dog, Pickles.
Pickleball is played on a court approximately a third of the size of a tennis court. It involves use of smaller wooden paddle and a perforated plastic ball. The ball, at various times can be struck on the bounce or in mid-air. Rallies can consist of the ball going baseline to baseline, or be “smashed” downward from a space up to a few feet from the net (which is an area described as the “kitchen” that cannot be invaded, even for a quick meal).
According to Jason Horychuk, head of media/programming for the Lakehead Pickleball Club, the club now has 80 members since November of 2021.
The club has regular weekly events for all levels of skill, as well as scheduled programming for every age group and level.
This past weekend saw the second annual Moose Christmas Classic Pickleball Tournament attract more than 50 participants, playing in six different categories. The entrants included children and seniors, all engaging in fun and spirited competition.
Spectators were treated to high levels of skill and beginners finding their way in a safe and enthusiastic atmosphere.
The winners of the main events (all-level singles) were Florina Nisioiu prevailing over Helen Rapino in the women’s division and Tudor Nisioiu defeating Shubham Sharma in the men’s section. Nancy Sooley and Ronald Parker were recipients of the Best Participation Award for bringing their five children to the tournament.
For avid tennis players, pickleball permits their continued year around involvement in a racquet sport while awaiting completion of the new indoor tennis facility at Chapples Park. In the warm weather months, the pickleball games can continue outdoors on a portion of the tennis courts at Chapples under the sun and the evening lights.
If you are interested in a new and unique sport, a pickleball camp is scheduled from Dec. 27-30 at the Moose Hall.
An open house is being arranged in January for new and current members. More information can be obtained at lakeheadpickleballclub@gmail.com.
