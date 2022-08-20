Jack Pineau is on the cusp of representing Canada at the Under-18 Baseball World Cup.
The Thunder Bay right-handed pitcher is on the 24-player roster for the national junior team’s final selection camp starting this weekend in Ajax, Ont. Four will see their dream fall short as Canada prepares the world championship next month in Sarasota, Fla.
Should Pineau complete the journey, he would reach a personal goal set in motion five years ago at Port Arthur Stadium.
Back in 2017, Thunder Bay hosted the world juniors at Port Arthur Stadium and Baseball Central. Pineau was Team Canada’s batboy through most of it. Now he has a chance to play in the event.
“That’s pretty much why I wanted to play on the international team. I got to be up close with all those guys, see how good they actually were,” Pineau said during a sit-down interview on Thursday. “It just shocked me almost because I didn’t know. I was only 12-years-old. I sat down with my coach, Grant Lilley, maybe a year or two after that, made these long term and short term goals. And my long term goal was to actually make the junior national team.”
The soon-to-be 18-year-old feels he’s put in the work and pitched effectively. The rest is up to head coach Greg Hamilton and the powers to be with Team Canada.
“I’m not there yet (on the final roster). I still have to beat out four more guys. It’s pretty close. I’m happy with it,” said Pineau.
Pineau’s baseball odyssey has been pedal to the metal since April.
For 11 days that month, Team Canada was in West Palm Beach, Fla., playing inter-squad and high profile teams from the Washington Nationals, Fort Lauderdale Stars and Houston Astros.
“I think that’s when I broke out of my shell pretty much,” said Pineau , who stands at six-foot-two and weighs 175 pounds. “(Prior to that) I was kind of a lower-end guy, underdeveloped. Threw a lot slower than all the other guys. I just looked a little out of place. I made my mark there, opened some eyes.”
In May, Canada was playing ball in the Dominican Republic, dodging the cooler spring while playing teams tied to the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, LA Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, KC Royals, San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.
At the pre-draft training camp at the Toronto Blue Jays Development Complex in Dunedin, Fla., Team Canada played the minor league Phillies on May 31, and the minor league Yankees the next day.
Pineau further cemented his credentials with a solid four-inning stint against the Phillies in a May start.
Team Canada held a final camp in July and played in U18 COPABE Qualifier in La Paz, Mexico right after that.
Playing baseball required Pineau to shelve his hockey career.
Jack’s brother, Alex, older “by a year and a little bit,” is also a two-sport star. Alex is a pretty fair ball-player in his own right, but has cast his lot with hockey, lining up a season as a defenceman with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL. Alex is also a catcher.
At Jack’s final 45-pitch session throwing to live batting on Wednesday at Baseball Central. Alex was there to catch him with his red-laced Team Canada glove.
Five years ago, Jack promised Alex a new glove if they would trade batboy assignments. Jack swapped his Team USA gig to stay with Team Canada. Although it took four years to ante up, it finaly came. The glove is even monogrammed “Alex” for good measure.
Jack Pineau’s four-seam fastball tops out at 90.8 m.p.h. He throws a 12-6 curveball, a slider and a change-up.
With all the exposure Pineau has had as a ballplayer come scouts and the MLB draft.
“This year coming up I probably have a better chance to go,” said Pineau. “I’m more physically developed and all that. I don’t really think much about that. I definitely hear what the scouts have to say. They like me. They’re going to follow me around, see where I can go. I think I’ve got a projectable frame, fill out and all that.”
Next spring Pineau joins Pro5 Sports Academy based in North Carolina. Designed for elite baseball players in the United States and around the world, the program looks to prepare players for success on and off the field at the college or professional level. Pineau is one of three Canadians among the 48-man field.
Games and practices start in early February and extend through May.
But that’s all in the future. Team Canada looms front and centre.
“It’s important for me to make this team. For one, I want to make my family and Grant (Lilley) proud. Show them appreciation for what they’ve done for me,” said Pineau, whose father is Dave Pineau, known in the city as a former Lakehead University basketball player and the current activities director for all the major high school sports.
Jack Pineau had good credentials as a hockey player. When the AAA Kings played briefly in the SIJHL, Pineau had two goals and four assists in four games. But a baseball teammate of his, also a hockey player, told Pineau “you’re a good prospect in hockey, but a top-30 baseball player in all of Canada.”
That’s when Pineau made the decision to go full-bore into baseball.
“Making this team, I hope people kind of realize it makes sense now. . . That motivated me a lot over the years,” Pineau said. “Baseball was just always a little bit ahead of hockey.”
