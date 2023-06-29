Thunder Bay’s Jack Pineau saved his best outing for when it mattered the most.
Pineau scattered three hits and a pair of walks through four innings, and dispatched the last six batters consecutively for a tidy six shutout inning performance — the headline act in the Thunder Bay Border Cats’ 6-3 win over the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday at Port Arthur Stadium.
The victory was Pineau’s first of his rookie Northwoods League baseball season gives the Cats a one-game edge for first place over the Express with five games to go in the first half of the season.
“It’s awesome. I was pretty disappointed with my previous starts at home so it was really nice to pitch good in front of friends and family. It was a good team win,” said Pineau, with the rain pelting down.
A first-half title in the Great Plains East Division will guarantee Thunder Bay a berth in the league playoffs.
Thunder Bay climbed to 16-11 while Eau Claire fell to 16-13. The Duluth Huskies started the evening one game back and the Rochester Honkers are still in the hunt just one and a half games off the pace entering play.
Wednesday’s game, which was welcomed with occasional showers, drew a crowd of 803 in attendance.
The Border Cats parlayed consecutive singles by Travis Chestnut, Logan Johnstone and Cole Ketzner, and two Eau Claire errors into a pair of runs in the third inning off Eau Claire starter Tyler Schmitt, who shouldered the loss.
Patrick Engskov swatted a two-run double and scored on Johnson’s run-scoring single as Thunder Bay padded its lead to 5-0 with a three-run fourth inning. Engskov added an RBI single in the fifth to bump the lead to 6-0.
On the hill, Pineau was in cruise control through his six innings.
Cats reliever Griffin Catto allowed three runs in the seventh and left with the bags loaded in the Eau Claire half of the seventh inning. Tanner Carter came on in relief and induced a strikeout to avert further damage.
Caleb Bunch, Thunder Bay’s third reliever, put stranded runners at second and third to put out a dangerous Eau Claire uprising in the eighth. Bunch locked down the ninth with a three-up-three-down ninth.
“Pineau did a great job. He’s done a great job he’s gone out this year,” said Cats manager JM Kelly. “He’s just been ‘Steady Eddie,’ done a great job of being in the zone. . . . He did a great job tonight of competing. Those guys are a really good club over there. They’re probably similar to us. If you can pitch and mix pitches well you’ll have a little bit of success. Those guys do a really good job of putting the ball in play over there and our defence did a real job behind Jack (Wednesday).”
Chestnut had three singles including a bunt single in the eighth. Johnstone finished with two singles and a walk and lined out in his other at bat. Trey Lewis drew two walks and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances and Engskov finished with two clutch hits in four at bats.
Bronson Rivera reached four times for the Express. Kaden Galason hit a two-run double in the seventh inning for the visitors.
Both teams, which played in Wisconsin earlier this week, meet again this evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at the stadium.
Caden Fiveash is slated to start for the Border Cats on the mound.
“We need to find a way to get in the win column again, and that will separate us a little bit. From there, we’ll see how things go. We put ourselves in a good situation. We just have to play good baseball and that starts with our starting pitcher tomorrow,” said Kelly.
