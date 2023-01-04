The Christmas break is over and the new year brings new optimism as many local curlers turn their focus to playdowns and qualifying for national championships.
What a difference a year makes! This time last year coming out of the holidays, the province of Ontario and the country in general went back into a COVID-19 lockdown.
Curling clubs were closed, provincial playdowns cancelled and there were questions about whether Thunder Bay would get to host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with or without fans.
Now, 2023 starts with a much more positive outlook. Seven Thunder Bay teams are using the next three weeks to get ready for the Scotties and Brier provincial playdowns with the combined Northern Ontario championships finally a go in Kenora, Jan. 24–29.
This is good news for Kenora as 18 teams will compete over six days at Kenora Recreation Centre, filling local hotels and restaurants. Local icemaker Brent Adamson will be in charge of the ice crew for the event, which will feature live streaming for all games.
Seven women’s teams play a round-robin qualifier to represent Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., in late February while 11 men’s teams take part in a triple knockout qualifier to determine the Northern Ontario rep at the Brier in London, Ont., in March.
Thunder Bay rinks skipped by Brian Adams, Trevor Bonot, Kory Carr and Dallas Burgess have signed up while Krista McCarville, Nicole Westlund-Stewart and Jennifer Briscoe skip the three local women’s entries.
Krista McCarville and her team of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts, runners-up at Scotties here last year, are the favourites to repeat as Northern Ontario champions. Tanner Horgan of Sudbury and Brad Jacobs from Sault Ste. Marie are the top two men’s seeds
The full list of teams competing and the draw schedules are posted on the NOCA website.
MAJOR TUNE-UP: The seven local teams set to compete in Kenora will be using games in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling over next three weeks to get ready.
The local 14-team competitive league resumes play tonight with a 9 p.m. draw at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
This is the second to last draw of round robin play with the top seven teams to qualify for the championship playoff round to play for the major league title while the bottom seven teams will compete for the consolation crown.
The playoffs are scheduled for Jan. 22 at the PACC.
Al Hackner, Gary Weiss, Brian Adams Jr. and Trevor Bonot are in a battle for the No. 1 seed to earn a first-round bye into the semifinals. Hackner and Weiss meet in a showdown of two of the two skips tied for first place while Adams square off with the young Dallas Burgess foursome. Team Bonot draws the Jodi Judd rink. The other games in draw 12 have Krista McCarville battling Kory Carr, Ron Rosengren takes on Bryan Burgess, Dylan Johnston faces Dennis Malette and Nicole Westlund-Stewart draws Ben Mikkelsen.
Check out the Tbaytel Major League website for an update on the league standings and how the teams are ranked going into the final two draws of round robin play.
CASH UP FOR GRABS: This weekend, the major league will run a competitive cashspiel at the Fort William Curling Club, giving teams preparing for playdowns another opportunity to get in competitive games. The cashspiel gets underway Friday evening with two games Saturday and wrapping up on Sunday. Ten teams — Adams Jr., Bonot, Rosengren, Johnston, Burgess, McCarville, Carr, Westlund-Stewart, Judd and Niemi – will play a round robin format with two pools of five. Teams can earn $150 per win with bonus money for finishing in the top four overall.
OFF TO PROVINCIALS: Jackson Dubinsky and Adam Wiersema will be among the local curlers travelling to North Bay next week to compete at the Under-18 boys and girls provincial championships. Dubinsky and Wiersema are third and lead, respectively, on the Brendan Rajala rink out of Sault Ste. Marie that lost the final on the Ontario Winter Games Trials last month.
The Josh Hari rink from the Fort William Curling Club are the lone Thunder Bay rep competing in the five-team boys event. The Rylie Paul rink from Kakabeka Falls Curling Club is only Thunder Bay team competing in the eight-team girls competition. Play gets under on Jan. 11 in North Bay, with the top two teams in each division advancing to U18 Canadian Championships set for Timmins Feb. 5-11.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
