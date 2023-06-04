This week I am “Thunder Bay proud” of the Dynamite Cheer All-Stars. They returned home from competition at he All Star World Championships held in Florida.
The event featured over 1,000 teams and over 75,0000 cheerleaders. Our Dynamite Cheer All - Stars, who are between the ages of eight and 12, worked their way up to earn a bronze medal. That is certainly something worth cheering about. The competitors came from around the world and our girls put Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario on the map and on the radar.
Dynamite won Spirits Sports Nationals in Ottawa to qualify for the world championship.
“I do cheer because it’s my happy place. I learn new skills and make really good friends,” said cheerleader Cloey Hrabok. “It was exciting and amazing. I loved seeing all of the different teams.”
Amanda Maronese, head coach of the Dynamite All-Stars, said the team was prepared and ready for the moment.
“They worked their butts off. It all started (last) June for completion in February, March and April. I think they earned the bronze because of their energy, excitement and composure. There was a lot of practice to hit all their skill to capture bronze,” said Maronese, who works with co-coach Hanna Burgess.
They were all kinds of fun. They have many different personalities. Their strength came the ability to work together on a very, very difficult routine. They encouraged each other to pull it off.”
Cheerleading is a demanding sport. The athletes are gymnasts in addition to cheerleaders. This type of competition builds character. Professional teams have cheerleaders and those are professional cheerleaders who make a good living at that job.
If I may go back in time, I, too, was a cheerleader — one of the largest cheerleader in St. Martin’s School history in fact. Mrs. McNeil (Carol) chose me to be on the team. I was the loudest kid you could ever imagine and the chubbiest.
Our volleyball team went out of town and I was made fun of by some of the boys walking into the gym. My pleated skirt hugged my backside and was up at the back and down in the front. It took guts to wear that. I took my share of heckles and chirps.
I thought, ‘OK I have to do my best and cheer loud.’ Then I walked past those boys and asked if they ever heard a louder cheerleader. I challenged them, saying they could have my pom-poms if they thought they could do a better job. I walked away laughing. The moral of the story is cheerleading builds confidence, friendships and long-lasting memories.
I was in grade school back then and I am 60 years old now. I will never forget Mrs. McNeil’s kindness of choosing the largest girl in the tryouts. It meant more than she will ever know. I hope she reads this. She was a coach, a teacher and a leader.
I never won a medal but I do realize the work these young women put in to be bronze winners at the highest level. I am proud of them and I wish them many more memories in the future.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
