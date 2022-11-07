A short eight months ago, Kaitlin Whatley did not even know what a strongman contest entailed.
Today, the 17-year-old is a national and world record holder. I worked with Kaitlin’s parents — Kelly and Mark — and I would like to share this story. Kaitlin is a young woman from Thunder Bay that can make us all proud.
Kaitlin, who stands at five-foot-one and weights 135 pounds, holds Canadian records in the circus dumbbell and log press. The weekend after nationals she set the world record for under-18 female deadlift. She dead-lifted 425 pounds at Night of the Living Deadlift last week at the Da Vinci Centre.
In Kaitlin’s Facebook post she wrote
“A 270-pound car deadlift for 16 reps in one minute,” she wrote on her social media page. “Highlight of my weekend (National Strongman Championships held in Thunder Bay). First comp I did 225 for 16 reps. Lucky number 16.
“Took first on this one.” she continued, “A 330-pound yoke, 100 feet with a transition, in 15.08 seconds. This was the event I flunked on first (competition). I moved on and redeemed myself. Took first on this one as well.”
This is only her second competition.
Whatley is a former Thunder Bay Queens hockey player and she relies on her own self discipline to stay in shape. I am very proud to do a story on an athlete who really works hard to get to where she is. I feel her tenacious attitude will help her reach all her goals. I think she already knows hard work pays off.
It hasn’t been all mountain tops.
“(Stone is) one of few strongman events where being (five feet tall) is a huge disadvantage. Stone was at 170 inches which I hit multiple times during prep. Going in I only needed one rep to win. I let that get to my head and I zeroed out. I can move this weight. Also doesn’t help I nearly dropped it on myself. Once the back pain from it settles I’m sure I’ll find the video funnier.
“Ended in first, but taking it with a grain of salt,” she added. “Lots to learn and takeaway from it. These weights are light and just another preparation for the big leagues. So bring on the pain, the tears, and the failure, I’m here for it all.”
Congratulation Kaitlin and I wish you all the best going forward. The sport of strongman/woman is a tough one. It has ups and downs like a roller coaster. Luckily, Kaitlin Whatley comes from a strong, supportive sports family.
The Strongman Corporation Canada championships were held in Thunder Bay for the first time last month and featured 150 athletes from across Canada.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
