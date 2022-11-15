Growing up, many players involved in the game had visions of competing at the highest level — be it at the Olympics or the National Hockey League.
While in most cases, that generally doesn’t materialize, but there are other ways to use one’s skills and talents to proceed to the upper echelon of the game.
One such individual who has done just that is Thunder Bay native Billy Pugliese, who was recently hired as an amateur scout for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.
Growing up as a tenacious forward competing in the Thunder Bay Kings AAA system, Pugliese went on to star in junior with both the Portage Terriers (MJHL) and the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL), piling up 186 points in three seasons while playing at well over a point-per-game clip.
His efforts earned him a NCAA Division I scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he was a four-year letter winner with the Mavericks men’s hockey program from 1997 through 2001.
After a few years skating in the minor pro ranks, which included winning a Colonial Hockey League crown with the Muskegon Fury in 2004, he moved into the next phase of his career.
Following in the footsteps of his father Mark, a longtime junior scout locally and in Northwestern Ontario, the younger Pugliese also determined to become a bird-dog in eyeing hockey talent.
Making his home in Omaha upon retirement, his efforts later led to an off-ice position with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League where he served as both director of player personnel and eventually headed up the club’s scouting department as their assistant general manager, right up until this past summer.
Impressed for a number of years with Pugliese’s work recruiting talent for Lincoln, the Canucks eventually came calling.
“I had some previous discussions with Vancouver, as well as other teams, about a position while discussing players with my work in Lincoln,” Pugliese said. “Nothing was open at those times, but when a position came open, the Canucks called and asked if I was interested in going through the process.”
Liking what they heard and observed he went on to be hired by the club.
Remaining based in Nebraska, Pugliese has a wide area to cover as he spends countless nights in chilly arenas across the United States.
“I cover all draft-eligible players in the U.S., from the USHL, college, Minnesota High School and prep schools in Massachusetts. However, the majority of my time is spent in the USHL,” he said.
Pugliese is not the only person from Thunder Bay with similar duties and responsibilities in the NHL. Ted Belisle is now his sixth season as an amateur scout for the Los Angeles Kings.
Tony Hrkac is a professional scout with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Add in Norm Maciver, the associate GM of the Chicago Blackhawks, who sees plenty of time in capacities mulling over talent and potential NHL draft picks.
Ryan Johnson is the assistant GM in Vancouver and GM of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. Jimmy Roy is the director of player development for the Winnipeg Jets, who both work closely sizing up prospects.
One interesting common denominator each of them have, other than all hailing from the region, is they all played collegiate hockey in the U.S.
That list includes: Pugliese (Nebraska-Omaha); Belisle (Bemidji State); Hrkac (North Dakota); Maciver (Minnesota-Duluth); Johnson (North Dakota) and Roy (Michigan Tech).
As for Pugliese, he relishes his break to join the group to be part of the NHL.
“It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be part of a great organization,” he said. “These positions are not easy to get and I’m thankful to be given a chance.”
