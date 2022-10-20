Canada’s national Strongman competition is coming to Thunder Bay this weekend.
Billed as the largest strength spectacle in Canadian history, athletes will be wearing T-shirts from their home province, while vying for pro cards and international invites and the title of Canada’s top male and female strongmen.
Over 150 Canadian athletes are expected to compete at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.
“It’s the biggest Strongman Event Canada has ever seen,” said event organizer and competitor Samantha Belliveau.
The Strongest Woman In Canada finals competition takes place on Friday, from 6-8 p.m.
Saturday features the Canadian Amateur National Championship from 10 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. Tickets are available for a catered awards banquet that evening.
Sunday morning at 10 a.m. is the Canadian Record Breaker event, set to last about three hours.
This is the marquee event on Canada’s Strongman calendar. Previous qualifying events have led to this weekend. There is the pro women’s category and 13 weight classes.
“From teenagers all the way to masters,” said Belliveau. “The women’s event will be exactly the same as the amateur’s on Saturday.
“There’ll be six disciplines. An over head press medley, involving two heavy implements being lifted alternately over a 75-second span will be followed by the sand bag run to yoke run. The car dead-lift sponsored by Half-Way Motors should be a fun event. The super yoke and then the atlas stones — spherical cement balls placed on platforms — will wrap it up.
Belliveau said three athletes will compete simultaneously to heighten the action.
There will be two food vendors, a bakery and fitness-related booths for fans to check out.
Belliveau, who was born in New Brunswick but lives in Thunder Bay, swept all the disciplines in the recent Arnold Classic Amateur Strongman competition. That event is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger. A few years back Belliveau and fellow lifter Maxime Boudreault met the legend up close and personal at the Santa Monica, Calif.
“We spent the weekend with him,” said Belliveau. “We got to have supper, a couple of drinks at his house Friday night. It was a really overwhelming weekend. It was great. Got to see his office. It was cool.”
Belliveau is the current middleweight amateur world champion, and holds the world record for hoisting a 183.4 dumbbell over her head with one hand.
“That’s about three pounds over my current weight,” noted the 29-year-old Belliveau, who stands at five-foot-10.
Belliveau and Boudreault met four years ago and currently train together in Thunder Bay where they run Maximum Strength Performance with 50 or so like-minded individuals.
“A big family,” Belliveau calls them. They train at their private studio in the city’s south side.
Boudreault is the current Canadian national champion. He finished fifth in the 2022 World’s Strongest Man, third in 2021. He was the winner in Iceland’s Magnus Ver Magnusson Strongman Classic in 2021.
Every athlete has their story. Belliveau spent over two decades playing hockey. About five years ago she landed a part-time job working in a gym. She was a natural.
“The nationals were coming to Bathurst (N.B.) that year. I got asked to represent New Brunswick because they had no females. I did exceptionally well for my first year,” Belliveau recalled. “I finished fourth, half a point away from the podium. That’s the day the fire was lit. I knew I had a lot of really good potential in me. The following year, 365 days later, I won the whole show. Got my pro status there in the heavyweight category.”
Belliveau started competing internationally to raise the bar another notch. And then she met Max.
“When we started training together, motivating ourselves, we were able to bring the best out of each other. It made us even stronger,” she said.
The three days of competition should be a lot of fun.
“I hope a lot of people do come and enjoy the contests,” said Belliveau.
Admission is $10 per day, or $20 for all three days. For more information check out strongmancorporation.ca.
