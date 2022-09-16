Taylor Pyatt’s long days on the family’s outdoor hockey rink paid off, as he would go on to enjoy a successful amateur and professional career.
It’s a career that will be capped off Saturday as Pyatt is one of six 2022 inductees into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. An induction dinner and ceremony will be held at the Valhalla Inn. Pyatt is one of three former athletes going in, along with two builders and a team.
With a father — Nelson — who spent time in the NHL, a rink in his backyard, and two brothers, it was of little surprise that this future NHLer would spend a lot of his time growing up in Thunder Bay involved with the game of hockey.
Making his way up through the minor hockey system, Taylor Pyatt’s talents earned him a spot within the highly competitive Thunder Bay Kings AAA program. His high scoring abilities helped the Kings win the 1997 Kobe Cup as Ontario bantam champions, with his six goals in the tournament opener setting the stage for his MVP naming.
A sturdy power-forward, Pyatt caught the eye of the Sudbury Wolves who drafted him as their first round pick, going fourth overall in the 1997 OHL Priority Selection draft.
Starring with the Wolves for three seasons, he racked up the points, collecting 91 goals, 104 assists in 194 games.
Pyatt was also a member of the 1998-99 Under-18 Nations Cup team. He helped lead Canada to a gold medal as their best player at the tournament.
Taking part in the Canadian Hockey Leagues Top Prospects game, Pyatt proved his skills even more, winning the fastest skater competition. Eligible for the 1999 NHL Draft, the 17-year old made his way to Boston’s Fleet Centre, along with his family, to learn about the next step along his hockey journey.
After a bit of a mix-up with his name and his father Nelson, who spent time in the NHL in the 1970s, Taylor Pyatt was called to the stage in the first round by the New York Islanders, going 8th overall, which was the highest ever for a Thunder Bay player at that time.
After another season with the Wolves, Pyatt cracked the Islanders lineup out of training camp for the 2000-01 season and settled in to his NHL career.
The next season he found himself involved in a trade, heading to Buffalo alongside fellow rookie Mike Connolly in exchange for the Sabres’ Mike Peca.
Pyatt’s four seasons there were interrupted by the NHL 2004-05 lockout which saw him hone his skills playing in a couple dozen games in Sweden.
Rejoining the Sabres for the start of the 2005-06 season, Pyatt had the chance to experience his first taste of Stanley Cup playoff action. Pyatt assisted on five goals as Buffalo were within one win of reaching the Stanley Cup final. The Sabres would lose Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final against the Eric Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes.
Pyatt then joined the Vancouver Canucks where he contributed to two of their playoff runs, including scoring an important overtime goal against Dallas in the 2007 Western Conference quarterfinals. Following the 2008-09 season, he made the move to the Phoenix Coyotes, where he enjoyed three more seasons of playoff hockey.
Pyatt’s six points during their 2011-12 Stanley Cup run helped them get to the third round against the Los Angeles Kings, the eventual champions that season.
With the New York Rangers for the start of the 2012-13 season, Pyatt enjoyed another two-round playoff run before moving over to the Pittsburgh Penguins mid-way through 2014.
Retiring from the NHL following 13 seasons, Pyatt left behind a record of having earned 280 points in 859 regular season games. Seeing playoff action in seven of his NHL seasons, his 24 points in 69 playoff games, helped his teams advance along the Stanley Cup trail.
Pyatt finished up his professional playing days by spending the 2014-15 season on the ice in Switzerland with his fellow NHL-playing brother Tom, he helped Geneva-Servette win the 2014 Spengler Cup.
It was a fitting conclusion to his hockey-playing days, given that the game had been such a big part of the Pyatt family, going back to those winter days spent on their backyard family rink.
Taylor Pyatt moved behind the bench. He is passing along his knowledge to the next generation of hockey stars.
Serving on the coaching staff of the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes, he helped lead their 16-under team to the Tier 1 Elite League 2021-22 national title, and remains active with the program today.
Pyatt will be inducted along with the rest of the Class of 2022, which includes athletes — the late Gerry Cizmar and Jason Napper — builders Patti Kitler and the late Ken Slater and the members of the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship and world silver medallist rink of Trevor Bonot, Jackie McCormick, Kory Carr and Megan Carr.
Tickets for the dinner are $100 each and can be ordered by calling 622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net or dropping by the Hall at 219 May Street South. (beside City Hall) between 12-5 p.m. today.
Until next time keep that sports heritage pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
