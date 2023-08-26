History was made at Thunder City Speedway on Thursday. Congratulations to Sydney Chaschuk for becoming the first woman to win a feature race at the two-year-old track.
Chaschuk topped the Bay Lock and Security hornet class with a victory over Brendan Makkinga and Jesse Owen. The celebration was heart warming as Chaschuk’s father — veteran racer Colin Chaschuk — gave her a big hug in victory lane.
Visiting U.S. racer — Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn. — put on a show for race fans. He won the Thunder Bay Truck Centre/Peterbilt WISSOTA modified class heat and ‘A’ feature races. Local racers John Toppozini and Joel Cryderman were second and third, respectively.
Sabraski also took the checkered flag in the Mezo Motors and Machine WISSOTA super stocks. He was followed by Rick Simpson and David Simpson.
The Forks South Sports Lounge WISSOTA midwest modified class saw David Simpson back in victory lane. Tanner Ulakovic was second and Cole Chernosky finished in third spot.
Andrew Piilo took the checkered flag in the ‘A’ feature of the Mastrangelo Fuels street stock class. He is known as the flying Finn, but on this race night, he was named the dancing Finn. Piilo is certainly a crowd favourite.
Cameron Ellis and David Mitchell rounded out the top three.
Regular WISSOTA mods competitor Riley Matthews was missing from the track. The Matthews family is in southern Ontario as the family’s beautiful four-year-old daughter, Avery, is battling Neuroblastoma cancer. The family will be in London, Ont., for about four months.
Heartbeat Hot Sauce and the CRT race team led by John Trevisanutto are combining to help the family out. They passed a helmet through the crowd of race fans to collect funds on Thursday.
Heartbeat Hot Sauce is also accepting donations at their booth at the track and proceeds of the sale of all merchandise will go to the Matthews family.
Visit www.gofundme.com/f/averys-battle-against-neuroblastoma to donate online.
Thursday’s races were run after action on Wednesday was rained out. Fans were treated to roll overs and engines blown. All drivers are safe.
The regular season finale will be the Brandt Championship race night set for Aug. 30 at the speedway. Most of the points races in the five divisions are close.
The annual Thunder Bay Truck Centre/Peterbuilt Dirt Track Nationals set for Sept. 21-24 will officially mark the end of the dirt track racing season in the district.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
THUNDER CITY SPEEDWAY
Top 10 points leaders as of Aug. 25
After 14 of 15 weeks
Top 10 only
Thunder Bay Truck Centre WISSOTA modified
1. John Toppozini (1,110 points); 2. Joel Cryderman (1,109); 3. Tanner Williamson (1,092); 4. Shawn Polonoski (1,003); 5. Dayton Brady (932); 6. Curtis Stieh (915); 7. Colin Chaschuk (914); 8. Scott McKinnon (909); 9. Denny Trimble (755); 10. Riley Matthews (588).
Fork South Sports Lounge WISSOTA midwest modified
1. Cole Chernosky (1,185 points); 2. David Simpson (1,143); 3. Tanner Ulakovic (1,074); 4. Kevin Monteith (1,016); 5. David Kivi (947); 6. Kolby Reed (910); 7. Jeff Kelly (879); 8. Tanner Henderson (835); 9. Kyle Monteith (832); 10. Dan Tocheri (820).
Mezo Motors & Machine WISSOTA super stock
1. Cole Chernosky (1,178 points); 2. Rick Simpson (1,167); 3. Shawn Polonoski (1,027); 4. Tom Smart (982); 5. Ryan House (948); 6. Norm Staal (942); 7. John Garrity (931); 8. Tanner House (909); 9. David Simpson (861); 10. Tyler Wade (830).
Mastrangelos Fuels street stock
1. Kyle Bolt (1,126 points); 2. A.J. Kellar (1,113); 3. Andrew Piilo (1,085); 4. Darren Wolframe (1,061); 5. Steven Piilo (1,003); 6. Justin Tougas (979); 7. David Mitchell (949); 8. Jonah Bolt (927); 9. Colt Germain (918); 10. Cory Ward (874).
Bay Lock and Security hornets
1. Jesse Owen (1,157 points); 2. Brenden Makkinga (1,097); 3. Nate Owen (1,044); 4. James Cuthbertson (978); 5. Sydney Chaschuk (965); 6. Ricky Reid (940); 7. Connor Danylko (874); 8. Selena Owen (862); 9. Carrie Allen (835); 10. Jimmy Owen (827).
