It is hard to believe but it was 35 years ago this week that the 1988 Olympic Winter Games were held in Calgary. From the opening ceremonies held on Feb. 13 to the closing on Feb. 28, there were a number of memorable moments.
There were also a number of individuals with ties to Thunder Bay, who were involved in this historic event as athletes, officials, media personalities and volunteers.
In advance of the Games, the 88-day Olympic Torch Relay, which was dubbed Share the Flame and sponsored by Petro-Canada, featured over six thousand torch bearers and began its 18,000 km journey across Canada on Nov. 18, 1987 at Signal Hill in St. John’s, N.L. I have vivid memories of its arrival in Thunder Bay on a cold January day as I was asked to speak at the ceremony held at City Hall to share some highlights of our Olympic Winter Games history. I remember it because I was relatively new to my job as the executive director at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame and this was the first time I had spoken in front of a large crowd. Here it is 35 years later and I am still in that same job and still doing my fair share of public speaking and emceeing.
As part of that ceremony, federal members of parliament Iain Angus and Ernie Epp presented Celebration ’88 medals to Henry Akervall (male athlete), Eleanor Richardson (female athlete), Ted Murphy (coach), Bill McKenzie (official), Mary Milanese (volunteer) and to the Royal Canadian Legion Thunder Bay branches for their contributions to sport over the years.
The relay ended with skier Ken Read and speedskater Cathy Priestner carrying the torch into Calgary’s McMahon Stadium and passing it to 12-year old figure skater Robyn Perry who lit the cauldron.
Skater Brian Orser, who went on to claim a silver medal in the Battle of the Brians, was the opening ceremonies flag bearer. Alpine skier Karen Percy, who claimed bronze medals in the Super G and Downhill, carried the flag for Canada during the closing. Adding to our total medal count were bronze medal ice-dancers Tracy Wilson and Rob McCall and singles skater Elizabeth Manley whose sheer delight as she donned a white cowboy hat after her incredible silver-medal performance will go down as an iconic moment from the event.
As home to Big Thunder National Training Centre, it was of little surprise that Thunder Bay was well represented in Nordic skiing events in Calgary. Leading the way in ski jumping was Steve Collins, who was making his third Olympic appearance.
The Fort William First Nation athlete put in a 13th place showing in the normal hill event, finishing as the top Canadian, and contributed his talents to Canada’s ninth-place finish in the team large hill event. Other local athletes named to the ski-jumping team were Todd Gillman and Ron Rautio.
Bringing their extensive ski-jumping knowledge to the Games as officials were Ernie Marchiori, who served as an FIS technical delegate and judge, and Rob McCormack, who oversaw the event as the chief of competition.
Those were the Games of Eddie (The Eagle) Edwards and the famous Finnish jumper Matti Nykanen, who were at extreme opposite ends of the spectrum. Edwards finished last and Nykanen on top, landing one of the longest ever recorded jumps in Olympic competition at that time.
Unlike Big Thunder, which was built in a natural bowl, the Calgary jumps were built on an open hill, totally unprotected from the elements. As a result, the jumping competitions had to be postponed on four separate occasions due to high winds. At one point there was even talk of moving the competition to Thunder Bay.
In cross country skiing Al Maddox served as chief of start/finish at what would be his first of three Olympics. David Walker competed in the freestyle skiing discipline of ski-ballet when it made its Olympic debut as a demonstration sport. Peter Robertson-Stovel served as an alternate in bobsled, a sport which featured Jamaica competing in their first Winter Olympic Games. Their bobsled athletes became fan-favourites, inspired the movie Cool Runnings, and are remembered for their spectacular crash that saw them sliding upside down for the majority of their third run, going on to walk over the finish line, shaking hands with people along the way.
I have a personal memory of that famous bobsled run having had the opportunity in 1990 to hurdle down the icy track along with my colleague Sheila Kelly from the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, with a driver and brakeman from Canada’s national team. It truly was an exhilarating experience and thankfully we finished right side up.
Other local connections to the 1988 Calgary Olympics were found in broadcast booths including Peter Young, who did television reporting for CKPR in Thunder Bay before making his way to Winnipeg and a career as a network broadcaster and host for CTV Wide World of Sports.
Frank Gartrell, who was a member of Canada’s 1964 Olympic ski-jumping team, as well as a certified FIS judge, coach and long-time Big Thunder volunteer, served as an Olympic commentator for CBC in Calgary in 1988 and Albertville in 1992.
Bill Keenan, a pioneer in freestyle skiing who retired from active competition in 1986, was called upon to serve as a colour commentator and an image of him in the air was also used by the Royal Canadian Mint to produce their $20 coin to commemorate freestyle skiing at the Calgary Games.
A lot has changed since our athletes competed in Calgary. The iconic 90m jump at Calgary Olympic Park was converted to a zip-line a few years ago, and the future of the other jumps remain up in the air. The bobsled and luge runs are used in the summer months for visitors to WinSport but not for training or competition.
There was hope of recreating the magic of 1988 with a 2018 proposal to put in a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which was not supported by the voters of Calgary. There is a slim chance that some groups in British Columbia, which hosted the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, may pursue a bid for 2030, but they would have to go ahead without provincial support as the British Columbia government recently voted not to back the idea.
Regardless of whether or not our nation hosts another Olympic Winter Games, we will always have the memories of Calgary ’88 which had our nation brimming with pride for those exciting two weeks in February 35 years ago.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
