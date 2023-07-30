Dirt track racing has a direct impact on our community. Halfway Motors has a race program known as CRT racing, which features members in dirt track, auto sport and drag racing.
All those involved are required to make public appearances. CRT owner John Trevisanutto has his drivers to have a social media presence and promote their brand in our community.
It is a learning experience for the drivers and it helps the sport growth.
A very unique opportunity presented itself for WISSOTA midwest modified driver Kolby Reed, whose parents, Greg and Rachel, accompanied him to our local youth justice centre.
Youth services manager Cliff Read says the visit was an amazing opportunity.
“Kolby, Greg and Rachel Reed came to Justice Ronald Lester Youth Centre,” he said.
“They spoke about Kolby’s journey in racing. They had the boys hanging on their every word. They talked about repairing the car racing and how to get into racing. Kolby signed autographs and provided the boys with some swag.”
Read said inspiration and motivation towards change take many shapes and forms.
“This guest appearance had a direct impact on everyone involved,” he said.
“The world needs more people like the Reed family and the CRT race team. The youth were able to get up close and see the car, and look at all the components. . . . Even hear the engine fire up and roar.”
Kolby is last year’s WISSOTA midwest rookie of the year. It is rare for a Canadian driver who is only 17 years old to receive that honour among many American drivers (WISSOTA encompasses Minnesota and Wisconsin race leagues.
This season, the Kakabeka Falls-based athlete is eighth in team season points.
Kolby said it was an honour to do his part.
“When Cliff messaged my mom and asked her if it would be possible if we can make an appearance (at the youth centre), of course we jumped all over it,” Reed said.
“It was such a wonderful opportunity and such a privilege to be asked to do such a thing.
“The guys were very interested in the car and of course wanted to know how fast it went,” he added. “If we can make a difference in one person’s life, making these appearances and chatting with them makes this all totally worth it.”
I worked in corrections for 38 years of my life and I can honestly say a race car never visited the Thunder Bay Jail, the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre or Justice Ronald Lester Youth Centre until now.
This was a brilliant idea. I think it showed the youth that a young person can dream of being a race car driver and with a sponsor like the Halfway Motors group to back you, that dream can come true.
I found this story motivational and educational. We all need to remember to invest in our youth as they are our future.
On that day, it was just not a visit from local race driver on the rise.
On that day, the race car was a vessel for education and change. Kolby Reed was a role model to look up to and his parents showed they cared enough to take the time to make a difference in the lives of others. The youth in custody need people to inspire and care. They need to be seen and valued and on this day CRT racing,
Cliff Read and the Reed family made a difference. I hope this story makes a difference as well. I hope it opens eyes and hearts to possibilities. We can all make a difference if we try.
Kudos to Cliff for reaching out. I know it is not easy to get through the red tape to get a race car into a correctional facility. You thought outside of the box and I know it paid off for all involved.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.