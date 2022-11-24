The Thunder Bay Border Cats have their man.
J.M. Kelly will be filling out the lineup cards for the Northwoods League baseball club that has been idle for nearly four years. The Border Cats announced Kelly’s hiring as the organization’s 15th field manager on Wednesday.
“I’m glad they’re bringing baseball back. The Northwoods League is allowing us back in after those three years,” Kelly said in a phone interview. “I was supposed to be with Mike (Steed) last year, hitting coach up there, obviously things didn’t work out. I’m super excited to get the opportunity to take over for a guy like that and hopefully get this thing moving in the right direction, again.”
The Buna, Texas, native is no stranger to college baseball. He spent the 2022 summer collegiate season coaching in Nebraska with the North Platte Plainsmen of the Independence League. Kelly led the squad to a 31-21 record and a first-half division title. He had three years of managing at three other locales, serves as an assistant coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and was an associate scout for the Houston Astros from 2019-21.
Kelly, 26, assembled the Plainsmen in five months, forging the Independence League’s second-best team.
“I’ve coached four summers, three as a head coach so I’ve got experience doing that. A lot of it was Mike Steed and his recommendation,” he said.
Steed’s three-year contract as Border Cats manager came and went without him managing a single game in Thunder Bay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s stayed on as an advisor/recruiter. He landed pitching coach position with the minor league Augusta Greenjackets in the Atlanta Braves organization.
Kelly stayed on, too. With offers from other Northwoods League teams he stayed the course with Thunder Bay despite a fluid pandemic situation.
Now with the focus back on the field, Kelly considers himself an “old school” skipper.
“The way I coach is I kind of sit back and watch those guys play,” he said. “It’s more about managing personalities, playing styles and things of that sort. I let those guys go out and enjoy playing the game. I don’t give guys a ton of signs, I told tell them they have to bunt, you have to steal, this or that. I let the guys play. I don’t push things on them.”
Fans appear to be in for an exciting brand of Kelly-ball this summer.
“I want them to steal bases, I want them to run, do all those things they might be afraid to do in college. I want them to explore, figure out who they are as a baseball player. I think sometimes sitting back and letting them just play unlocks a little bit they didn’t know they had.”
Kelly doesn’t dismiss modern day analytics. He, however, is a proponent of the human approach.
“I think analytics are great as a tool, to grow and to learn, develop,” he said. “At the end of the day there’s nothing like being able to have a conversation. I think video is still king.”
The remainder of the Border Cat staff is a work in progress, with several candidates under consideration. Over 20 players are signed with feelers out to bolster the roster.
Border Cats vice-president and media relations Director Bryan Graham said Wednesday the team is always looking for Canadian talent and players from Thunder Bay is always a plus.
Some work was done at Port Arthur Stadium in the fall, but more needs to be done. The club has assurances from the City of Thunder Bay that the stadium will be game-ready come opening day this spring. The 2023 NWL schedule is in first draft mode. Graham was pleased most of the season ticket holders from 2019 have stayed the course, and local businesses kept the faith.
Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment, the local ownership group of the Border Cats, is on the verge of adding a few more owners. The original goal of 25 owners reached 21, but that number looks to increase. Graham said interested parties can reach out to him at bryan@bordercatsbaseball.com or to team president David Valente at david@bordercatsbaseball.com.
Details on ticket sales will be announced shortly.
The ownership group decided last August to recruit players aggressively.
“The double-vaccination process was still in effect at border. We didn’t want to wait for that to get lifted and fall behind the eight-ball when it came to recruiting,” said Graham.
The quality of the on-field product is always top of mind.
“One thing we try to emphasize with the community is how good the baseball really is. (There are) 311 players who have played in the Northwoods League heading into their 30th anniversary season. Thirteen of those are former Border Cats. We had five former Border Cats play in the big leagues this year,” said Graham.
“We’re very happy and very grateful that we can bring Border Cats baseball back to Thunder Bay beginning next summer.”
