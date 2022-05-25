Sarah Black paced the Saints attack with three goals as St. Patrick defeated the Hammarskjold Vikings 7-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Thunder Bay high school girls soccer semifinal.
Black scored back-to-back in 15th and 20th minutes to open the scoring. Emma Cutting padded the lead at the 22-minute mark and Aali Hurting squeaked in a fourth marker just seconds before the expiration of the first half to open up a wind-aided 4-0 lead.
Riley Paul, Black’s penalty kick tally for her hat trick, and Julia Curtis rounded out the scoring for the undefeated Saints, who finished 4-0 in the regular season. They will face their crosstown rivals, the St. Ignatius Falcons, in the championship game on Thursday at Fort William Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Falcons defeated the Westgate Tigers 4-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“The first 10 minutes of the game I thought we started pretty slow. When the game progressed we got a little bit better which was a great sign to see,” said Saints head coach Nick Scarcello. “In the finals we can’t start slow. We have to put the pedal to metal.”
The final game is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort William Stadium. The boys final is the 5:00 p.m. contest at the Stadium.
“Pre-game that’s what we’re going to talk about. We have to start fast, get a couple quick ones, put the game away early,” Scarcello said of the final.
Karina Metz and Morgan Campbell played a half each to secure the St. Patrick shutout. Jenessa LaLonde absorbed the loss in Hammarskjold’s net.
The winner of Thursday’s game will proceed to London, Ont., for the OFSAA tournament starting on June 5.
Scarcello is happy to have Black on board.
“Sarah is a good player. I’m lucky to have her on my team. If she was on another team that’d be tough. I wouldn’t want face Sarah Black. She has great spatial awareness,” he said.
Black recalled her strategy on the penalty kick.
“Just shooting for the corner,” said Black, who notched her hat trick goal in the 58th minute. “I just take my right amount of steps and then aim for the corner. Try to not look at the corner I’m shooting at and then shoot.”
Hammarskjold entered the playoffs with a 1-3 regular season record, which included an earlier 8-0 loss against this same Saints squad.
“It was hard fought. COVID put everything back. It was more emphasis on having fun this year,” said Hammarskjold head coach Trevor Brigo. “We had a lot of girls in grade nine who are now seniors. Pretty tough to coach them like that.
“St. Pats is a top team,” he added. “It’s either them or St. Ignatius. . . . The finals, of course they’re going to go against each other again. In that game will be a good low scoring game.”
St. Ignatius led Westgate 1-0 after the first half on a Mia Bosch tally.
Bosch would boot in another, while Zoe Power added a pair.
“We’re just excited to get a rematch against them,” said St. Ignatius head coach Marco Colistro, who lost 1-0 to St. Pats in the regular season. “We don’t think we played our best against them in the first game. We’ve had a good week of preparation.”
The boys final on Thursday will also feature St. Ignatius against St. Patrick. The Falcons blanked Westgate in one semifinal by a score of 9-0 on Tuesday, while the Saints clipped the Hammarskjold Vikings 3-2 in other semifinal match.
