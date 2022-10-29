Manerplaw Winning had an 86-yard punt return, a one-yard plunge, and 75-yard rush — all for touchdowns — to help propel the St. Patrick Saints to a 44-25 victory over the Hammarskjold Vikings in the Thunder Bay high school senior football semifinal on Friday at Fort William Stadium.
The victory sets up a Catholic school showdown for the city championship and a berth to the OFSAA Bowl Festival. The defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons steamrolled the Westgate Tigers 71-27 in Friday’s other semifinal match.
The Saints, who owned the regular season’s best record at 5-1, will have a challenge on their hands on Nov. 5 if they want to earn the school’s first senior crown in 21 years.
On Friday, the Saints gave the Vikings all they could handle. Kiran MacKenzie opened the scoring with a one-yard rush on a hand-off from starting quarterback Iene Auger. Jouni Kemppainen’s 85-yard touchdown carry in the late in the first quarter doubled the Saints lead.
The Saints took a 14-0 1st quarter lead, but Hammarskjold mounted a second quarter comeback. Dylan Halls, a whopping 249 yards rushing on the day, made a two-yard run at 7:45 of the second quarter and Kai Aldridge converted to make it 14-7.
Winning’s punt return late in the first half was pivotal.
“I told Jouni if I get this (punt return) you got to go block for me because I’m going to take it to the house,” said Winning, who scored his first of three touchdowns. “He executed, he blocked for me, and I took to the end zone.”
Winning’s punt return and Nicholas Lento’s extra point extended the lead to 21-7. A rouge point for St. Pats on the first half’s last play made it 22-7.
Winning’s one-yard push after a 17-yard gain on a fake punt pushed St. Pats lead to 28-7 at 4:25 of the third quarter.
Hammarskjold wasn’t done, however. Halls’s 12-yard dash capped a 74-yard Viking drive to tighten things up 29-13. A recovered on-side kick by Hammarskjold showed promise. But the ensuing drive failed. Early in the fourth quarter Winning’s 75-yard rush and Lento’s extra point gave the Saints a 23-point advantage. A 44-yard gain on a toss by Iene Auger to Thomas Hardy and convert put the game away at 44-13.
Aldrich’s 22-yard run TD at 7:12 of the fourth quarter and Forrester Yaschuk’s 44-yard carry with 1:14 left gave Hammarskjold 12 points to round out the scoring. Both two point converts failed.
“In the huddle I told my guys just win the next game. That’s all. It’s about winning the next game and these guys delivered,” Winning said of his St. Pats teammates.
“I’m really proud of them. Just discipline, playing together as a team, the oneness of the team, the culture. Just playing together.”
St. Patrick head coach Mike Marcon knows the defence will be the biggest key next week and beyond.
“We have a lot of fifth-year, fourth-year seniors, huge plays. The offence really came together,” Marcon said of the winning formula. “The defence, we started off weak against the run. The defence as a whole stepped it up. Shut down the run. We adjust in the second half and that all that matters.”
Marcon took note of Hammarskjold’s Halls, who played his last game of high school football.
“Halls is a good player. They had three good running backs who run the ball well,” said Marcon before the second semifinal started. “We’re a bend don’t break defence and when it came down to it we didn’t break and won the game. Whoever we play out of the 2-3 (St. Ignatius) game is going to be a tough. They’ll be a well-coached team. We really have no favourites. They’re both awesome teams.”
Veteran Vikings head coach Mike Judge saw his Hammarskjold team go winless on the season.
“We were hanging with them for a bit, but a couple of big scores really turned the momentum,” said Judge, whose program is in a rebuilding phase after years of contention.
“The punt return right before halftime was certainly hard to overcome. That’s a really challenging team, though. We knew we were up against it. We had to play perfect. Although we played inspired we’re just not there yet.”
In the late game, Tyler Robertson scored four touchdowns and Lucas Dupuis added two for the Falcons in their rout of the Tigers. Michael Danchuk, Quinton Dawd and A.J. Tshilobmo also found the endzone for St. Ignatius (5-2).
The junior final will feature the St. Ignatius Falcons taking on the Westgate Tigers.
