The St. Patrick Saints are in the final countdown mode to adding a major achievement for its high school senior football program.
After nearly three weeks of preparation, the Thunder Bay champions flew out to Guelph, Ont., on Saturday ahead of Monday morning’s OFSAA Central Bowl against the St. Roch Ravens of Brampton.
Start time is 10 a.m. The game will be streamed live on Youtube under the @GryphZONE account.
It’s certainly new territory for the Saints, who had not won a city title in this division since 2001 before claiming the crown on Nov. 5 at Fort William Stadium. The last time the Saints ruled the land, Thunder Bay schools did not compete in football at the provincial level.
“It’s fantastic. It shouldn’t be 21 years between city championships,” said St. Patrick head coach Mike Marcon. “This is a great opportunity for the program and the kids. We’d like to keep the success rolling, next year, and the seasons afterwards.”
The Saints come marching into Alumni Stadium with a 7-1 record overall, including playoff wins over Hammarskjold and the defending champion St. Ignatius.
St. Roch went undefeated in its respective regular season at 4-0 against fellow Peel region opponents, outscoring them 82-6. The Ravens dispatched Lorne Park on Nov. 16 — 26 days after their last regular season win.
Neither team has played much football lately. The Saints have been using the LU Hangar and Tournament Centre for indoor practice.
This past Tuesday, the Saints field was plowed from the 45-yard-line to end zone. The squad practiced in zero degree weather.
“We’re playing outside, might as well practice outside,” said Marcon.
As soon as St. Roch earned its spot, Marcon and his coaching staff were checking on game tape.
“We were looking at their team’s clips on the Internet, seeing what we’re up against. We’ve been trying to prepare the defence to stop their run attack. They’ve got a big, giant quarterback who likes to run the ball. Got a little bit of work cut out for us,” he said.
The Saints have their weapons, too.
“Jouni’s (Kemppainen) been our starting safety and starting slot back all year. He’s the only guy who has played consistently both ways the whole entire season,” said Marcon. “On defence we have our captains, Vincent Lombardo and Nathan Malench. Also important, our Grade 11s, Peyton Wilson, Nicolas Lento and Kaden Busch, all in the defensive backfield. Offensively, we’re a little senior heavy all across the line.”
And the Saints have Manerplaw Winning, pretty much a 200-yard dynamo every game he plays. The 18-year-old enjoyed his fifth year of high school with a championship. He’s on the radar for a few U.S. college and Canadian universities.
“Absolutely, yeah. I’ll be making a commitment later throughout the year,” said Winning. “I’m thankful, really blessed to be able to play. I plan on playing post-secondary.”
Winning and many of his teammates committed to an extra year of school to be part of something special.
“We haven’t won in 21 years and now we play in OFSAA for St. Patrick,” he said. “There’s lot of tradition and we get to be a part of it and continue the tradition.
“Part of it was just coming back. All of my other friends, you know, it’s our last year,” Winning added. “So might as well celebrate together. We got the plan done. Plan was to win the city championship and go to Guelph. We’re excited.”
Winning has the scouting report on St. Roch.
“They’re a lot like us, good speed, good talent. It’s do-able. We can get that win if we play together, stick together. Get the win. Together, relentless, trust each other. That’s it,” he said.
Starting Saints quarterback Iene Auger, 18, also signed up for another crack at a city championship.
“Feels awesome. Last year we didn’t have a great season. This year everybody worked hard. We played well. Going down to Guelph I think is going to be a fun experience,” Auger said.
Now he has a chance for another win to cap off his high school career.
“We just stayed at it. We’ve been practicing hard the last few weeks,” Auger said. “We’re just getting ready for the game. Nothing changes. Great group of guys we have. I’m just excited to play another game.”
After Saturday’s flight, the Saints had Sunday to get settled and run practice, play the game Monday and then head home the following day. The Central Bowl is one of nine championship games to be held in Guelph over the three-day OFSAA event.
“This team has not lost any intensity,” said Marcon. “They are looking forward to going down to Guelph and proving to southern Ontario teams that we belong in the tournament.”
