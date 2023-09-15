Head coach Mike Marcon’s crew will be defending a title instead of chasing one for the first time since 2002. The St. Patrick Saints will launch the Thunder Bay high school senior football season today against the St. Ignatius Falcons in a rematch of last year’s final.
Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. at the Saints home field.
St. Patrick is coming off a 32-20 in the gold medal game in November. The “Catholic Classic” will have bigger importance as the Saints will retire alumni Nigel Romick’s No. 88 jersey in a special pre-game ceremony.
Romick played in his 100th CFL game with the Ottawa Redblacks last season. He’s one tackle shy of 100 special teams tackles for his career. Entering his ninth CFL season, Romick is the only Saint to ever play professionally.
Marcon, who has been coaching at St. Pats for 25 years, was on the staff when Romick wore the green-and-gold.
“That team lost in the championship, unfortunately,” Marcon recalled. “(Romick) was a phenomenal player. Not much to do about coaching though — he was six-foot-five and was the fastest kid on the football team.”
The honouring of Romick will provide just a little extra inspiration for this Saints squad which has lost some key players.
Star running back Manerplaw Winning, starting quarterback Iene Auger and slot back/cornerback Juoni Kempainen are among the non-returning players.
“Those losses were pretty significant,” said Marcon. “Mitigating those losses are players coming back for an extra year.
“We have two fifth-year running backs — Brett Lovis and Kiran MacKenzie. Kiran was our starting running back next to (Winning). Lovis was our starting halfback and played linebacker,” said Marcon.
Other notables include fifth-year linebacker Ryan Tilmon, halfbacks Alex Johnson and Preston Shapwaykeesic-Dupuis.
“A lot of kids were inspired to come back,” said Marcon. “We still have a lot of veteran leadership to anchor our offence and defence.”
For all the success of last season — including a victory in the OFSAA Central Bowl — Marcon and Co. are hoping to add to their plate.
“One hundred per cent. That’s our goal. That’s what we’re aiming to do,” said Marcon. “Winning a championship has been a real boost to this program. We actually had so many kids come out for football this year, we’ve ran out of equipment.”
Marcon has the number of participants pegged at 120 — the most ever during his tenure.
St. Patrick finished 5-1 in the regular season in 2022, with a point differential of plus-69, followed by St. Ignatius (4-2), the Westgate Tigers (3-4) and the Hammarskjold Vikings (3-3). The same four schools make up the league this year.
Later this evening, the Tigers meet the Vikings at 7 p.m. at Fort William Stadium.
“St. Ignatius — I don’t want to put any team down — and Hammarskjold are going to be good,” Marcon said. “The seniors on those teams, two years ago, won junior football. (St. Ignatius 2022, Hammarskjold 2021). If you were to look back, the teams that are in the championship in junior, often turn up in the championship in senior with those same teams two years later. We expect it’s going to be tight. Westgate’s going to be good, too.
“With only four teams left in Thunder Bay, what often happens is one team gets stuck in fourth — they might not even be a bad team,” he added. “It’s just the other three teams are better that year.”
Marcon’s looking for depth to carry the day.
“We’re going to lean on our returners. We’ll have a lot of fifth-years playing both ways. We also have a lot of Grade 12s. On offence we’re going to have Nicolas Lento playing slot back slash quarterback. Tom Hardie, a receiver, we’ll be looking for production from him.”
Linemen Peyton Wilson, Connor Brindley and Landyn Mann will round out a formidable lineup.
The Thunder Bay high school junior football league begins next week.
