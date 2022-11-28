The St. Patrick Saints senior football team won the OFSAA Central Bowl in Guelph, Ont., on Monday, defeating Brampton's St. Roch Ravens 24-13.
Brett Lovis and Jouni Kemppainen each caught touchdown receptions from quarterback Iene Auger and Manerplaw Winning was a threat on both of the sides of the ball. Winning, who is expected to play at Queen's University next season, drilled three field goals.
Lovis added a rouge for the Thunder Bay champion Saints, who finish the season with an 8-1 record.
The Ravens, the champions of the Peel Region, had entered the game with a 7-0 mark, but fell behind 10-0 at the half and couldn't stop St. Patrick's offence that scored on four straight trips over a stretch. Kemppainen's score was the backbreaker. St. Roch had scored a touchdown to cut the defict to 13-7, but Auger found Kemppainen with a high pass for 15 yards. Kemppainen broke several titles to take it the rest of the way into the endzone to restore a 13-point lead late in the third quarter.
The Saints become the sixth Thunder Bay school to win an annual OFSAA bowl game since the Northwestern Ontario has taken part in such games in 2004.
Monday's win capped off an impressive stretch for Thunder Bay high schools at the OFSAA level. On Saturday, the Hammarskjold Vikings seniors girls basketball team finished fourth (antique bronze) at the provincial AA championship in Stratford, Ont. The Vikings had opened the event with four-straight wins before losing in the semifinal and bronze medal games.
Hammarskjold is the highest Thunder Bay finisher at the tournament.
Earlier in the weekend, the Westgate Tigers senior boys volleyball team lost in the quarterfinals of the OFSAA 'AA' playdowns in Huntsville, Ont.
