Part of the many joys of working in the world of sports heritage is the fact that I have had the opportunity to meet a variety of interesting people.
One such person was known just as much for his time on the water as a successful rower and on the slopes as an ardent skier, as he was for his dedication to his community and as a long-time business owner. I am speaking about Bill Scollie, who passed away on May 4 at the age of 81.
Whether he was dropping by the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame for a chat or to attend a meeting, or greeting me at his store when I walked in to the Ski Haus on North Brodie Street, Bill always had a smile on his face and a story to share with everyone.
About 10 years ago we asked Bill to participate in an oral history project we were conducting.
He sat down with one of our summer students and recounted his years of involvement in the world of sports.
As for beginnings in rowing, Bill had an Bill said that while attending Fort William Collegiate Institute (FWCI) during the early 1960s a number of the students he played football with were members of the Fort William Rowing Club and they encouraged him to tryout.
As the only active rowing club at the time, young athletes from across the two cities were vying for spots and Bill managed to earn himself entry into the club. While recounting the atmosphere at the time, a common word that kept popping up during the interview was fun, which is something Bill always seemed to strive for throughout his life, and it began during those early days at the FWRC.
At that time, it was tradition that the competitive rowers would sleep in the bunks at the clubhouse for about one month in the summer so they could train in the morning and evening. He noted that while there was supposedly a curfew he recalled that it was not always kept.
Starting with a victory in the 1962 junior men’s eight in Duluth, Bill found success at most of the races he would take part in, whether it was in singles, doubles, fours or eights. From those early beginnings he went on to become one of the finest oarsmen in the history of rowing in Thunder Bay, holding an overall record of more than 150 victories spanning three decades.
Moving quickly from the junior to senior category he placed first in a variety of events at competitions in Ontario and Minnesota. Taking a five-year hiatus from the sport starting in the late 1960s, Bill turned his attention to other sporting endeavours including skiing and golf.
Bill picked up where he left off when he returned to rowing, winning the Thunder Bay Regatta, and placing second in the 1973 Ontario championships. In 1974 he amassed a total of 13 gold medals throughout the year in events such as the Ontario Championship, the highly competitive Royal Canadian Henley Regatta and earned a second place finish at the Canadian Rowing Championships. The following season Bill was standing atop the podium as the 1975 Canadian Singles Champion.
Opting out of trying to qualify for Canada’s Olympic team, Bill ventured into world competition, earning a spot on the national team and travelling to Nottingham, England to compete in the 1975 championships where he just missed making the top 12 list in a very competitive field.
At the team level Bill and Rob Karle rowed to victory in the junior pairs event at the 1976 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, the largest rowing regatta held in North America. The following year they repeated as champions in the senior pairs event and joined forces with Jeff Reitberger and Terry Hamilton to form the Thunder Bay Rowing Club Senior Heavy Fours which became the first crew from northwestern Ontario to win a senior event at the prestigious regatta.
Although racing in the outside slow lane, the crew came from the back of the pack, moving through the field at the mid-point of the race, and holding on to win the event by half a length in a time 6:54.
Rounding out his incredible rowing career in style Bill claimed the Master’s men’s singles title at the 1980 Canadian Amateur Rowing Association Regatta. Remaining involved in the sport as a recreational rower, coach and as a strong promoter of the sport, he passed along his knowledge to the next generation of rowing stars. They carried on his tradition of excellence with the TBRC dominating North West International Rowing Association (NWIRA) Lipton Cup titles throughout most of the 1980s. His rowing talents earned him entry in to the NWOSHF individually in 1984 as an athlete and in 1997 in the team category.
When not spending time on the water Bill could be found on the slopes, enjoying a recreational skiing career and serving in various administrative positions with the local alpine ski division, which helped develop the likes of future Crazy Canuck Dave Irwin and national team coach Lyn McIntosh.
In fact, Bill recounted during his interview that he hired McIntosh to coach local junior skiers and as one of the very first employees at the Imperial Pro Shop which opened in 1963. Considered the forerunner to the Ski Haus, he and business partner Bill Shaen opened that establishment in 1973 at its present location on north Brodie. Working up until his retirement in 2019, Bill was the go-to-guy for generations of skiers. It was also at that store that you could find Coun. Scollie if you had any issues of municipal affairs you needed to discuss throughout his three terms serving on Thunder Bay City Council, or as chair of Thunder Bay Telephone or as a member of the Waterfront Development Committee.
In addition to his rowing and skiing involvement, Bill also spent a great deal of time on the links and on the board at the Fort William Golf and Country Club and it is there that a celebration of his life will be held today.
No doubt many more stories will be shared amongst his friends, family, customers, colleagues, teammates and competitors about this dedicated sportsperson and community leader.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
