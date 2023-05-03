We have reached the finale of what has been a memorable Superior International Junior Hockey League championship round.
Tonight, the Kam River Fighting Walleye and the Thunder Bay North Stars duke it one last time this season for the chance to hoist the Bill Salonen Cup and book a trip to the Canadian junior A nationals: Welcome to Game 7.
Before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. this evening in what is sure to be an absolutely packed barn at Norwest Arena, let’s take a closer look at how tight this series actually is by the numbers.
Historically, Game 7s in any league always catch my interest. Tonight will mark just the third time the Salonen final has gone the full seven games in the SIJHL’s 22-year history. The Fort Frances Lakers defeated the Minnesota Wilderness in 2014 to jump-start their league three-peat.
A year before, the Wilderness, then playing out of Wisconsin, beat the Fort Frances in seven games.
Both those games were played outside of the Thunder Bay district. The Walleye-Stars clash will be the first seventh game in the final round since 2007 — the first Game 7 finisher in this league — when the Schreiber Diesels stunned the Fort William (now Thunder Bay) North Stars at Fort William Gardens.
I attended and covered that game and it was an emotional one. I’m pretty sure the entire town of Schreiber had tickets that day!
The North Stars franchise, who along with the Dryden Ice Dogs are the only two chartered members of the SIJHL to stay in the league since the circuit’s inception in 2001, have their names all over the playoff runs.
This season marks the Stars’ 12th final appearance in 20 playoffs held (two seasons were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic). Ten of those 12 berths came between 2004 and 2012. Thunder Bay last reached the Salonen final in 2019, beating the Red Lake Miners in five games. In all those season, the only “crosstown” final before this year occurred in 2009 when the Stars beat the now-defunct Thunder Bay Bearcats.
The third-year Fighting Walleye are making their second-straight appearance in the final. Kam River fell to Red Lake last season.
But let’s lay off the history. This current Walleye-Stars battle is a beauty.
Here’s a breakdown after the first six games:
Wins: Kam River 3, Thunder Bay 3.
Goals for: Kam River 22, Thunder Bay 23.
Overtime wins: Kam River 1, Thunder Bay 1.
Win streaks: Kam River 3, Thunder Bay 2.
Shots on goal: Kam River 194, Thunder Bay 196.
Powerplay goals/attempts: Kam River 3-for-15, Thunder Bay 8-for-31.
Shorthanded goals for: Kam River 1, Thunder Bay 0.
Clearly all those tight numbers add up to a Game 7. The only discrepancy is the North Stars are earning more powerplay chances. Still, both clubs are performing at nearly the same success rate (Kam River 20 per cent; Thunder Bay 25.8 per cent).
Kam River’s Eric Vanska has been the team’s sole starter in net. He’s logged 386 minutes and 21 seconds thanks to the Game 4 double-overtime win on April 28. On the other side rookie Keenan Marks has made five appearances and Connor Lemieux has tended net on two separate occasions. I expect Vanska versus Marks tonight.
SIJHL rookie of the year Max Leduc is among the Walleye’s top scorers through the first six games with three goals and three assists. Defenceman of the year Jack Cook leads the way with three goals and four assists. Jeremy Dunmore has added three goals and three assists and Ethan Lang has dished out five helpers to go with a goal.
Affiliate player Logan Gallaher has made most of his five appearance in the final, scoring once to go with three assists for the Walleye.
Edison Weeks and Colby Feist each have eight points to lead the North Stars since Game 1. EJ Paddington, another standout rookie, and Dimitri Trahiotis have six points each.
Returning veteran Thunder Bay forward Nikolas Campbell has cooled off from his seven-goal run in the semifinal against Dryden. The former Amarillo Wrangler has three goals and an assist in six games against the Walleye so far.
At any level of hockey, Game 7 carries a lot of weight as players on both sides “leave it all on the ice” as the cliché goes. The Thunder Bay versus Oliver Paipoonge (home base for Kam River) dynamic is not going unnoticed. The Fighting Walleye have been the cream of the regular season crop the past two seasons, but the North Stars cast the larger shadow due to longevity and success.
It’s all about that banner. One team earns the right to hang one after tonight.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.