With just over a month before the start of the Superior International Junior Hockey League season, teams are gearing up with signings and making public appearances with new faces in charge.
The last link to the Thunder Bay North Stars’ last Bill Salonen Cup championship team will be back for a third season. Earlier this week, the North Stars announced defenceman Matthew Halushak will spend his final year of junior hockey with his hometown team.
Halushak was only 16 years old when he was a member of the 2018-19 Stars club that won the league and reached the Dudley-Hewitt Cup regional playoffs. Now 20, the six-foot-three, 200-pound blueliner is expected to be a mentor to a younger roster.
“(Halushak) is a big presence in our zone in particularly in front of our net. He brings a ton of experience to the green and gold this year,” North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne said in a news release. “We look forward to his leadership role for the upcoming season.”
In the summer of 2019, Halushak moved on to the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL where he suited up for 26 games in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the North Stars for just four games in a 2020-21 campaign also slashed by the virus. Halushak joined the Stars in February and was in on 14 games and two rounds of the playoffs.
It’s funny how much the landscape of the SIJHL has changed since the North Stars’ last title. In the last three years, only one champion has been crowned (the Red Lake Miners this past spring) due to cancellations and the Kam River Fighting Walleye have risen from expansion team to perennial favourite.
Out are the Thief River Falls Norskies and in are the Sioux Lookout Bombers, along with virtually every player then who have since aged out.
Michael Stubbs was Thunder Bay’s only other 16-year-old on that Stars team alongside Halushak. Stubbs spent last season with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. Three of Stubbs’ and Halushak’s teammates — Kyle Auger, Brock Aiken and Keighan Gerrie — have played or will play with the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men’s team.
Also this week, the North Stars announced the re-signing of forward Noah Broughton. Broughton, who was named the Darrell Clarke Award as the league’s most dedicated player, scored six goals and added four assists in 30 games last year. On Wednesday, the North Stars announced the return of goaltender Connor Lemieux. The Thunder Bay native went 8-3-1 last season with a 3.60 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
Kam River will also bring back defenceman Calvin Morrow this season. Morrow was a versatile piece for the Walleye during the 2022 playoffs as both a forward and defenceman.
NEW FACES, NEW PLACES: During the off-season, Kevin Walker was hired as the new head coach and general manager of the reigning SIJHL champion Red Lake Miners.
Walker, a Timmins, Ont., native, had last led his home city’s 18 AAA program.
However, the Miners also parted ways with starting goaltender Kiev Kineshanko. The Edmonton product was traded to the Elliot Lake Red Wings, according to a report from Hockey News North on Tuesday.
Kineshanko tore it up in the SIJHL last season, going 16-3-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average. He was even better in the playoffs where he backstopped the Miners to series wins over the Dryden GM Ice Dogs and the Fighting Walleye en route to the championship.
The Miners will kick off their season Sept. 23 on the road against the Wisconsin Lumberjacks.
Carson Johnstone, the Sioux Lookout Bombers’ first-ever head coach, will host an information meeting on Thursday in the Northwestern Ontario town. Like most junior teams, the Bombers are in search for billet families to house out-of-town players. The new season will mark the 28-year-old Johnstone’s first junior head coaching job.
Sioux Lookout’s most recent signing was goaltender Raphael Marois, a Quebec City native who played in the North American Prep Hockey League last season.
New Fort Frances Lakers head coach Paul MacLean will be part of the team’s booth at the Emo Fall Fair on Saturday. The 52-year-old MacLean was hired in May, marking a return to the SIJHL since his two-year stint with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs from 2012 to 2014.
MacLean is a former professional player and spent the 1993-94 season with the Thunder Bay Senators of the Colonial Hockey League.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor of The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to the weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
