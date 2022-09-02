Thunder City Speedway held is inaugural Championship Points Night to honour the top racers in five classes for the 2022 season.
David Simpson, pursuing a national title in the United States (presently in second place in the WISSOTA standings), took home the Paulucci’s Wayland Bar WISSOTA midwest modified B-mods points title.
Cole Chernosky won the Mezo Motors and Machine WISSOTA super stock category, Darren Wolframe captured the Mastrangelos Fuels street stocks honours. John Toppozini won the Thunder Bay Truck Centre WISSOTA modified A-Mod division and Cameron Ellis prevailed in the Bay Lock & Security hornets class.
“The weather was a factor in the whole season,” said track manager Rick Simpson. “The more the year went on the weather seemed to get better. Then it seemed like it would rain on us at (5 p.m.) All in all it was a good year.”
A packed house greeted the racers on Wednesday. The 50/50 raffle topped out at $6,477.50.
Track officials spent the summer learning the new track.
“We were fighting the weather for a lot of the year, learning the track,” said Simpson. “Talked to a lot of people. They said, ‘You better be a farmer when you’re running a dirt track because you have to learn your field just like you have to learn your track. What it needs.’ That’s what we had to do.”
The Thunder Bay Truck Centre Dirt Track Invitational, Sept. 23-25, will officially put a bow on the season.
David Simpson added a hard fought win in the midwest mods feature on Wednesday to cement his claim to the points title.
“We put a lot of time in. No one understands behind the scenes how much time me and my dad (Scott) put into this thing every week,” said Dave Simpson. “Hours and hours. We spend more time on this than work. That shows. It’s a pretty good hot rod for sure this year.”
Simpson, who is named after his grandfather, Dave, a rough and tumble junior hockey player in the 1970s, raced two cars early in the season, but settled on the mids to close out the year.
“The track championship, that means a lot to me and my dad. We’ve been at this 11 years, every weekend. It’s pretty much all we’ve done. This is our first one. So that means a lot to us,” said Simpson, whose season will roar on out of town for over 20 more races.
Chernosky dominated the super stock all year, winning all 12 feature races at Thunder City, while finishing second to Simpson in B-mods, nipping out Tanner Ulakovic in the process.
“This weekend we’re heading down to the Labour Day Shootout in Hibbing with the Midwest Mod and the Super Stock,” said Chernosky. “That’ll be the first time I bring the super stock down to the (U.S.) and compete with some really stout competition.”
Track manager Rick Simpson summarized the year.
“We’re very happy with all the racers. They are the show and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” he said. “Very proud of everyone. It was a big learning year for myself and all the racers this year. Next year is only going to be stronger and better.”
As good the points championship night was on Wednesday, Rick Simpson expects even bigger crowds three weeks from now.
“Hands down, one hundred per cent,” he said. “More money. It’s Nationals. Last race of the year.”
