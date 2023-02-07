With extreme cold warnings across the province, Thunder Bay skiers showed how tough northerners are at the Canadian Eastern Championships in Cantley, Que.
Despite extreme temperatures causing the events to be cancelled for Friday, and modified on Saturday, Sunday’s race went ahead as scheduled and there were still two days of competition at Nakkertok Nordic. Lappe Nordic, Big Thunder Nordic and Lakehead University all had athletes competing at the event.
In the senior Men’s 1.3-kilometre sprint Nicholas Randall finished in second place, Max Mahaffy in sixth place and Werner Schwar finished fifth.
In the under-20 men’s race Patrick Wiss finished 22nd, and Noah Connell finished 29th.
Min Dobson was the top Thunder Bay skier in the under-16 girls event, finishing in fifth place, and was followed closely by Mackenzie Thompson in sixth. Char Ailey finished 14th, Tzipi Levkoe-Stephens finished 17th, and Delaney Summers was 26th in the 61-skier field.
In the under-16 boys category, Mikkai Jones (current Ontario Cup leader) finished fourth, with teammate Willem Abbink was sixth and Sam Valenthe ended in 21st out of 108 competitors. Cedric Martel won the under-18 boys sprint, with teammate Edgar Sarrazin joining him on the podium in third and Willem Van Duyn in 11th.
Sunday’s race went ahead as scheduled as the temperatures warmed up to -16 Celsius. The mass start classic event once again was very successful for Thunder Bay’s skiers.
Nicholas Randall finished in fifth place in the senior men’s 10K race, Max Mahaffy was 8th, Werner Schwar finished 20th.
In the under-20 men’s race Patrick Wiss finished in 29th and Noah Connell was 34th.
In the senior women’s 10K race, Sarah Lutes finished 21st.
The under-18 boys 10K race was dominated by Thunder Bay skiers with Cedric Martel claiming his second gold medal of the weekend, Willem Van Duyn taking silver, and Edgar Sarrazin taking bronze.
In the U16 girls race Mackenzie Thompson was the top Thunder Bay skier n fifth place, Min Dobson finished seventh, Char Ailey was eighth, Tzipi Levkoe-Stephens claimed 12th, and Delaney Summers was 22nd.
In the under-16 boys race Mikkai Jones climbed back on the podium in third place, Willem Abbink finished 13th and Sam Valenthe finished 36th.
Some athletes will now be preparing for the Ontario Winter Games next week in Renfrew, Ont., while older athletes get ready for the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.
There is one more Ontario Cup on the Nordic calendar before all athletes return to Thunder Bay for the Ski Nationals at Lappe Nordic in March.
