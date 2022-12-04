I have known Roddy Skirving for many years. I watched him pitch fastball and I have watched his son, Todd, grow into a man.
Here’s a heartwarming story of a father and his son.
Now a professional hockey player in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers, Todd Skirving has been known to be a community leader who raises money for charities in every city he’s called home.
“Each season I take part in Movember for the month of November. I always grow out my mustache in support of men’s health issues such as prostrate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide,” Todd states in a promotional video.
“Just over a month ago this all hit closer to home. On Sept. 8 my dad was diagnosed with prostrate cancer. He is in good spirits and in his beginning stages of treatment.”
Both Skirvings thought this would be a great time to shed some light on this cancer and men’s health.
Todd is blessed with an abundance of facial hair when he wants it. His mustache has become famous over the years. This year they named the stache the “Skirvy.”
Growlers super fan Paul Loader collaborated with Todd, Brendan and Niall Hickey at The Newfouland Embassy (owners of a pub and eatery) and Caitlin Noseworthy at Saltwater Designs.
They have created a T-shirt called the Skirvy. They are sold online so everyone in Westfort (where the Skirvings grew up and reside) Thunder Bay and surrounding area can support the cause.
For those of us that are a little far away from the Embassy we can order on line. They also are available at the Newfoundland Growlers merchandise store on game days and through the ECHL club’s online store for those out of the province. There will be a variety of sizes in both youth and adults. The cost is $30 and all proceeds will be presented and donated to The Newfoundland and Labrador Prostate Cancer Support Groups in honour of Rod Skirving, who is battling prostate cancer.
Todd would like to thank everyone who made this fundraiser and men’s health awareness venture a success including special thanks to Jonathan Long and Jeff Parsons for taking time and helping him put the video and photos together.
And while Movember is officially over, the sales of the shirts are going so well they have decided to leave the them on sale in December. What a nice Christmas gift that would be.
I would like to thank the Skirving family for putting themselves out there for cancer awareness. I would like to thank Todd for always helping others with his generous heart.
The Growlers are lucky to have such a quality human being who makes himself a pillar of his community. Todd, who won the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup with the Growlers, is a champion on and off the ice.
Roddy Skirving — also known as Squeaks — says they caught the cancer early and he will attend radiation class on Dec. 16 and begin treatment the next day.
Rod wonders how he will feel for Christmas and what to expect. All I can tell him is I had ovarian cancer and our cancer treatment centre is among the best. He will be treated by a group of professionals who I call angels of mercy.
Trust the Skirving family to face a bump in the road and high speed with wheels up. In the process they will be helping others with cancer as well.
This story makes me Thunder Bay proud, Westfort proud and I really want to visit Newfoundland. We are all cheering for the Skirving family.
Visit the Newfoundland Growlers website and shop to see the Skirvy shirts.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
