It is so nice to finally be back recognizing excellence in sport with the upcoming hosting of the 39th Induction Dinner & Ceremonies of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame taking place at the Valhalla Inn on Sept. 17.
That evening Gerry Cizmar will be honoured posthumously for his exceptional all-round athletic accomplishments, along with fellow athletes, diver Jason Napper and NHL veteran Taylor Pyatt.
The team category will welcome the members of the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship and world silver medallist rink of Trevor Bonot (skip), Jackie McCormick (third), Kory Carr (second) and Megan Carr (lead). Ken Slater and Patti Kitler will be going in as builders.
In this week’s column I thought I would highlight the accomplishments of Ken Slater.
The builder category recognizes individuals who give of their time to ensure that sporting opportunities exist for others. Ken is an exceptional example of that quality having spent over five decades dedicated to sport as an administrator, official and volunteer in both curling and soccer. Like a lot of great builders Ken got his start in sports as an athlete.
In fact, his introduction to soccer started at a very young age given his family’s Scottish heritage and the fact that he grew up across from the Brent Park soccer field. By the age of 16, Ken had joined the United Soccer Club and spent the majority of the 1950s and 60s with that club, with the team retiring his No. 2 jersey when he hung up his cleats.
Turning his attention to the administrative side of the game, the soccer community benefited greatly from his knowledge and passion in many ways from the 1960s to 90s. Ken served youth as a coach and public school soccer referee for over 20 years. He spent 30 years reporting on soccer for this very paper, under the column entitled, Korner Kicks.
Ken also organized the Thunder Bay Old Stars soccer team and he was instrumental in ensuring that Northwestern Ontario was a recognized part of the Ontario Soccer Association.
Ken’s efforts also helped with the creation of one of the longest-running, and most well attended soccer tournaments ever hosted in Thunder Bay, the Labour Day weekend International Soccer Tournament.
For over a quarter-century the annual tournament was a highlight on the soccer calendar, with Ken serving as the event’s first and only chairman. At its height upwards of 30 teams from across mid-Canada and the upper United States participated in the event. Given his exceptional organizational talents it was not surprising that Ken was selected to serve as the chairperson of soccer for Thunder Bay’s hosting of the 1981 Canada Summer Games
During the winter months Ken turned his attention to the sport of curling, and just as he did in soccer, he gave 110 per cent to help grow the sport.
Serving for close to 20 years on the board of the Port Arthur Curling Club, he held a number of positions including President, House Chair and oversaw a number of bonspiels and clubhouse renovations.
Involved with the Grand Prix Curling Championships from 1971-91, he headed up the event in 1986. A 20-year member of the Northwestern Ontario Curling Association he worked his way up from Club representative to President and from 1993-96 served as the Tankard Chair for Northern Ontario.
In 1991 he was granted the Sunlife Grand Prix Award for his outstanding contributions to the sport of curling.
Tickets for the Sept. 17 event are $100 each and can be ordered by calling 622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net.
Until next time keep that sports heritage pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
