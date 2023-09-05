Colin Sobey won the Thunder Bay Teleco district men’s amateur golf championship with a dominant eight-stroke victory at Whitewater Golf Course on Monday.
Sobey entered the final round with one thought in mind: Avoid collapse. The two-time champion had a nine-stroke lead over Kevin Jackson and Nathan Lepore with 18 holes to go.
“When I got the lead I had coming into (Monday) I told my caddy (Gary Nistico), ‘Let’s just play. Same game plan. Don’t change anything. Let’s hit the fairways, let’s stick to the game plan from Chapples and Strath,’” Sobey said. “It worked out well. Gary did all his job. He gave me all the numbers I needed to know. I just pulled the clubs out. I didn’t hesitate on anything he gave me. He kept me calm and composed.”
Sobey shot 66 at Chapples and 68 at Strathcona — both scores best among the 45 entrants at the district amateur. Jeremy Kirk shot a final-round best 70 but started 11 shots off the pace. Kirk, the Strathcona Invitational champion this year, was aiming for a third-straight district title. Sobey won back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019.
“It feels actually great because my youngest (Benson) just turned one,” Sobey said. “I won my first one when my oldest (Beckett) was two weeks old. And I won it again when he was one. So now I have a third one for both my boys here.”
Sobey drained a pair of long putts early to save par. After bogeying hole four, his next drive landed within 10 inches of the hole on the par three fifth. He birdied the hole. He finished the front nine one-over. An 18-foot birdie on hole 10 brought him even.
He hit a provisional on the 15th hole, but found his original ball, punched it out of trouble and saved par with a 20-footer. After back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 Sobey punctuated his round with a long birdie putt on 18 to seal the deal.
“The whole week my irons were dialed in,” said Sobey. “My yardages were perfect. My putter helped me on big putts when I needed them. I think I had a 15-footer for par on 15. I told Gary ‘Let’s just get it on, maybe it’ll fall for me.’ Sure enough it fell.”
Kirk won this event last year with a narrow win over Sobey.
“I was one shot shy last year. I told (Nistico) let’s go get it this year. Sure enough,” said Sobey, who will represent Team Ontario at a national Indigenous golf competition later this month.
Long-ball hitter Kevin Jackson and junior Nathan Lepore joined Sobey on the final round pairings. Jackson shot a 79 to finish at 222. Lepore won the Fountain Tire District Junior last week and played a total five-straight rounds of competitive golf.
“It’s good to have my name on the trophy, (I’m part) of junior golf history in Thunder Bay. So it feels nice. Jordan Walford put up a good battle,” Lepore said.
After a gap year, the 17-year-old Lepore is looking to play NCAA golf in the United States.
“Getting my game ready for next year and try and go again,” said Lepore.
Lepore shot a final round 84 to finish at 227. He was happy to witness a player of Sobey’s calibre put the field away.
“Colin was incredible. Very impressive. Learned a lot from it,” said Lepore. “Good to see him win. He deserved it.”
Matthew Lysak defeated Jaden Jones and Barry Caland in a playoff to claim the second flight. Nicolas Pavletic kept his two-shot lead with an 81 to claim the third flight. Phil Blais enjoyed a six-stroke triumph over Tyler Konopski in the fourth flight.
